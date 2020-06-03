Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance Bitcoin Hit Levels Of $10000; Central Banks Stimulus Measure Supporting
- Movies Shraddha Kapoor And Athiya Shetty Express Fury Over Killing Of Pregnant Elephant With Firecrackers
- News Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai on alert; 110 KPH winds, 6 feet waves expected
- Sports Root could miss first Test of behind-closed-doors Windies series
- Automobiles Suzuki Access 125 & Burgman Street BS6 Scooters Prices Hiked: Here Is The New Price List
- Lifestyle Are There Any Harmful Effects Of Staying Indoors On Your Skin?
- Travel Post Lockdown Travel List: Hotspots In Spain
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones Available In India In June 2020
India is one of the largest smartphone markets across the world. While smartphones across all price points sell well in the country, the budget devices are popular ones among the price conscious buyers. There are numerous smartphone brands that are well-known for their budget offerings in the country including Redmi, Realme, Oppo, Tecno, etc.
The latest budget smartphones offer almost all goodies that one can expect right now including quad rear cameras, a long-lasting battery, impressive display and much more.
So, if you are looking forward to buy a budget smartphone, then you can take a look at the best budget smartphones available in India right now.
Realme Narzo 10A
Realme Narzo 10A comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, a capacious 5000mAh battery, and other premium specifications despite its budget price point.
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21 makes use of a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-house octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 20MP selfie camera sensor, and an enormous 6000mAh battery.
LG W30 Plus
LG W30 Plus flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, triple rear cameras with 12MP, 13MP and 2MP sensors, a 16MP selfie camera setup and a 4000mAh battery.
OPPO A5 2020
OPPO A5 2020 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor at its rear, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, other standard aspects, and a 5000mAh battery.
Moto G8 Plus
Moto G8 Plus makes use of a 6.3-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, Android One, a 25MP selfie camera sensor, a 4000mAh battery with support for 15W Turbo Charging tech and an IPX2 splash resistant build.
LG W30 Pro
LG W30 Pro flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, There is a triple-camera sensor with a 13MP primary sensor at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front. The other aspects of the device include a 4050mAh battery and standard connectivity aspects.
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with slo-mo video recording support up to 960fps, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with liquid cooling technology, a 6.53-inch display, a P2i splash-proof protection, and a 4500mAh battery among others.
Nokia 6.2
Nokia 6.2 bestows a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with 4K video recording, and an 8MP selfie camera sensor with HDR and a 3500mAh battery.
Vivo Y19
Vivo Y19 bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and a capacious 5000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera setup and other goodies as well.
Realme 6
Realme 6 comes fitted with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 4300mAh battery along with support for 30W VOOC fast-charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Realme 5i
Realme 5i adorns a 6.52-inch mini-drop notch display with HD+ resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a quad-camera arrangement at its rear, an 8MP selfie camera setup and a juicy 5000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Honor 9X
Honor 9X flaunts a 6.59-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP front-facing sensor, and a 4000mAh battery.
OPPO A31 2020
OPPO A31 2020 makes use of a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a triple-camera arrangement at the rear, an 8MP selfie camera setup, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space and a 4230mAh battery.
Tecno Camon 15
Launched earlier this year, the Tecno Camon 15 bestows a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a capacious 5000mAh battery, Android 10 out-of-the-box, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and more.
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP and 2MP sensor combination, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, Snapdragon 439 SoC teamed up with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, and a juicy 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging technology.
-
74,999
-
52,988
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
53,045
-
21,160
-
8,420
-
12,650
-
5,050
-
8,440
-
27,400
-
24,080
-
16,999
-
16,510