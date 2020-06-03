Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones Available In India In June 2020

The latest budget smartphones offer almost all goodies that one can expect right now including quad rear cameras, a long-lasting battery, impressive display and much more.

So, if you are looking forward to buy a budget smartphone, then you can take a look at the best budget smartphones available in India right now.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, a capacious 5000mAh battery, and other premium specifications despite its budget price point.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21 makes use of a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an in-house octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 20MP selfie camera sensor, and an enormous 6000mAh battery.

LG W30 Plus

LG W30 Plus flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, triple rear cameras with 12MP, 13MP and 2MP sensors, a 16MP selfie camera setup and a 4000mAh battery.

OPPO A5 2020

OPPO A5 2020 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor at its rear, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, other standard aspects, and a 5000mAh battery.

Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Plus makes use of a 6.3-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, Android One, a 25MP selfie camera sensor, a 4000mAh battery with support for 15W Turbo Charging tech and an IPX2 splash resistant build.

LG W30 Pro

LG W30 Pro flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, There is a triple-camera sensor with a 13MP primary sensor at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front. The other aspects of the device include a 4050mAh battery and standard connectivity aspects.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with slo-mo video recording support up to 960fps, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with liquid cooling technology, a 6.53-inch display, a P2i splash-proof protection, and a 4500mAh battery among others.

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2 bestows a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with 4K video recording, and an 8MP selfie camera sensor with HDR and a 3500mAh battery.

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and a capacious 5000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera setup and other goodies as well.

Realme 6

Realme 6 comes fitted with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 4300mAh battery along with support for 30W VOOC fast-charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 5i

Realme 5i adorns a 6.52-inch mini-drop notch display with HD+ resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a quad-camera arrangement at its rear, an 8MP selfie camera setup and a juicy 5000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Honor 9X

Honor 9X flaunts a 6.59-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP front-facing sensor, and a 4000mAh battery.

OPPO A31 2020

OPPO A31 2020 makes use of a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, a triple-camera arrangement at the rear, an 8MP selfie camera setup, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space and a 4230mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 15

Launched earlier this year, the Tecno Camon 15 bestows a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a capacious 5000mAh battery, Android 10 out-of-the-box, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and more.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP and 2MP sensor combination, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, Snapdragon 439 SoC teamed up with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, and a juicy 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging technology.