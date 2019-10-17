Best Premium Smartphones Available On Low EMI This Diwali Season

A few of these expensive smartphones have been added to the list. You can go with the iPhone 11 Pro which you can buy via Amazon with an EMI starting from Rs. 5,362 per month.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7T EMI starts from Rs. 1,883 per month. A few more offers by Amazon include additional cashback of Rs. 1,750 on total purchases of or above Rs. 50,000 with ICICI credit cards, debit cards and credit/debit EMI transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and more.

Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is available at an EMI starting from Rs. 10,000 per month, on Flipkart.

Some more offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Asus ROG Phone 2

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone XR

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Asus 6Z

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone X

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

OnePlus 7T Pro

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution

Rear Camera|48MP (Primary)+ 8MP (Tele-photo)+16MP (ultrawide)| Front Camera|16 MP POP-UP Camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM | 256GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oxygen operating system

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery

OnePlus 7T

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs