    Diwali Gift Ideas: Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

    This Diwali, you can gift your friends and relatives with some of the best launched affordable smartphones in India. Priced under Rs. 10,000, these handsets are worth operable as they can offer the user experience that you would expect at their given price figures. A few of these devices have been added to the list that you can see below.

    Diwali Gift Buying Guide
     

    As far as specs are concerned, a couple of these phones are shipped with Android Pie OS and a bigger 4,000mAh battery capacity with fast charging support. On the connectivity front, these smartphones feature a USB Type-C port.

    These handsets are paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage which can get expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. Even the camera specs of these enlisted phones are too appealing to consider them at their mentioned price points.

    Other than that, these phones can be obtained via a couple of online retailers at great cashback and exchange offers, extra discounts, and data offers.

    Furthermore, on buying the phones across Amazon you will get an extra cashback of Rs. 15 on placing an order from a pickup point. On the other hand, Flipkart will offer a 5% unlimited cashback on using Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

    Motorola One Macro

    Motorola One Macro

    MRP: Rs 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera for macro and 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with 10W charging
    Xiaomi Redmi 8
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 8

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    MRP: Rs 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging
    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    MRP: Rs 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 512 GB
    • 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor
    • 5000 mAh Battery
    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    MRP: Rs 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    MRP: Rs 7,099
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    MRP: Rs 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 3i

    Realme 3i

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    MRP: Rs 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with 1.12μm pixel size
    • Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    MRP: Rs 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
    • 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    MRP: Rs. 12,340
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    MRP: Rs 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Realme 3

    Realme 3

    MRP: Rs 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)

    Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)

    MRP: Rs. 8,999 
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    MRP: Rs 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
    • 3,400mAh battery
    Motorola Moto E6s

    MRP: Rs 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Lenovo A6 Note

    Lenovo A6 Note

    MRP: Rs 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 with 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera for portrait shots
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Gionee F9 Plus

    Gionee F9 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 7,690
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 1.65GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano+nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4050mAh built-in battery

