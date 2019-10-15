Just In
Don't Miss
- News Engineering Jobs: 500 TNEB apprentice vacancies announced; What is TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment process
- Movies Karwa Chauth 2019: These Bollywood Songs Perfectly Capture Your Love For Your Better Half!
- Sports World Cup Qualifiers: India, Bangladesh play out draw
- Automobiles New Suzuki Gixxer 250 & SF 250 BS-VI Engine Details Leaked: India Launch Expected Soon
- Lifestyle World Spine Day 2019: Date, Theme And History
- Travel 6 Romantic Places In Bangalore Every Couple Must Visit For A Dreamy Escapade In 2019!
- Finance How Does Faceless Income Tax Assessment Work?
- Education Why Is World Students' Day Celebrated On APJ Abdul Kalam's Birthday?
Reliance Digital Diwali Sale: Upto 50% Off On Apple iPhones
Reliance Digital has come up with its Diwali sales, under which the users can buy Apple iPhones with up to 50% off. A few of these phones have been listed below. The portal is currently not offering discounted price tags for the newly launched iPhone 11 series. In the coming days, we can see bigger discounts even on these latest launched iPhones.
The users can buy these iPhones at different EMI plans. You will even get warranty services on these phones. The key features of these phones include the use of up to iOS 12, up to A12 Bionic chipset, Face ID, Liquid Retina HD display, and many more.
Apple iPhone 7 At Rs, 29,900
The device comes with 32GB ROM and is available for sale in black and gold color options. You can get the phone at Rs, 29,900.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus At Rs. 49, 900
The price figure for the smartphone starts from Rs. 49, 900. On buying the handset, you will save Rs. 20,000.
Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 54,900
The handset is priced at Rs. 54,900 for its 128GB storage variant. You will be saving 33% on buying the device.
Apple iPhone XS Max At Rs. 99,900
Get the handset from Rs. 99,900 and eventually you will save 9% up to Rs. 9,000.
Apple iPhone 6s At Rs. 24,999
The handset comes in the gold color option. And it is priced at Rs. 24,999. On buying it, you will save 38%.
Apple iPhone XS At Rs. 1,03,900
The handset is priced at Rs. 1,03,900 for its 256GB storage variant. You will be saving 10% on buying the device.
-
28,999
-
37,990
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
16,590
-
11,718
-
11,890
-
17,999
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
27,170
-
15,130
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769
-
86,590