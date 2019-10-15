ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Digital Diwali Sale: Upto 50% Off On Apple iPhones

    By
    |

    Reliance Digital has come up with its Diwali sales, under which the users can buy Apple iPhones with up to 50% off. A few of these phones have been listed below. The portal is currently not offering discounted price tags for the newly launched iPhone 11 series. In the coming days, we can see bigger discounts even on these latest launched iPhones.

    Reliance Digital Diwali Sale On Apple iPhones
     

    The users can buy these iPhones at different EMI plans. You will even get warranty services on these phones. The key features of these phones include the use of up to iOS 12, up to A12 Bionic chipset, Face ID, Liquid Retina HD display, and many more.

    Apple iPhone 7 At Rs, 29,900

    Apple iPhone 7 At Rs, 29,900

    The device comes with 32GB ROM and is available for sale in black and gold color options. You can get the phone at Rs, 29,900.

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus At Rs. 49, 900

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus At Rs. 49, 900

    The price figure for the smartphone starts from Rs. 49, 900. On buying the handset, you will save Rs. 20,000.

    Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 54,900
     

    Apple iPhone XR At Rs. 54,900

    The handset is priced at Rs. 54,900 for its 128GB storage variant. You will be saving 33% on buying the device.

    Apple iPhone XS Max At Rs. 99,900

    Apple iPhone XS Max At Rs. 99,900

    Get the handset from Rs. 99,900 and eventually you will save 9% up to Rs. 9,000.

    Apple iPhone 6s At Rs. 24,999

    Apple iPhone 6s At Rs. 24,999

    The handset comes in the gold color option. And it is priced at Rs. 24,999. On buying it, you will save 38%.

    Apple iPhone XS At Rs. 1,03,900

    Apple iPhone XS At Rs. 1,03,900

    The handset is priced at Rs. 1,03,900 for its 256GB storage variant. You will be saving 10% on buying the device.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 6:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue