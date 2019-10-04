Budget Smartphones To Buy In India October 2019

The list is topped by the Nokia 7.2 which comes with the AI-assisted adaptive battery which prioritizes battery life to the apps you use the most. It comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor. You can opt for the Motorola One Vision whose turbo power feature enables you with 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging.

The Realme XT is the first Realme phone which at affordable price houses a quad camera setup at the rear which includes a bigger 64MP primary lens. You can have the Samsung Galaxy A30 that comes with a next-gen Super AMOLED 16.21cm (6.4") infinity-U display.

Nokia 7.2

MRP: Rs. 18,599

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A30s

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.4 Inch HD+ Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

4GB RAM

64GBROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Vivo Y17

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging

Motorola One Vision

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Nokia 8.1

MRP: Rs. 14,499

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3500mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi A3

MRP: Rs.13,879

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Vivo Z1 Pro

MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme X

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery

Realme 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery

Vivo S1

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A50

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

OPPO K3

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme 3 Pro

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M40

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 10W charging

Samsung Galaxy A30

MRP: Rs. 15,490

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo Y15 2019

MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs