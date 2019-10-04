Just In
Budget Smartphones To Buy In India October 2019
Last month, we came across several smartphone launches. While we are hardly getting enough of these devices, we will be coming across more innovative phones in the month of October. In case you want to buy, some have already launched in October.
The list is topped by the Nokia 7.2 which comes with the AI-assisted adaptive battery which prioritizes battery life to the apps you use the most. It comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor. You can opt for the Motorola One Vision whose turbo power feature enables you with 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging.
The Realme XT is the first Realme phone which at affordable price houses a quad camera setup at the rear which includes a bigger 64MP primary lens. You can have the Samsung Galaxy A30 that comes with a next-gen Super AMOLED 16.21cm (6.4") infinity-U display.
Nokia 7.2
MRP: Rs. 18,599
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP depth sensor
- 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30s
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch HD+ Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GBROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Vivo Y17
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging
Motorola One Vision
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
Nokia 8.1
MRP: Rs. 14,499
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3500mAh Battery
Realme XT
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
MRP: Rs.13,879
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 5
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme X
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery
Realme 5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery
Vivo S1
MRP: Rs. 17,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A50
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
OPPO K3
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M40
MRP: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola One Action
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 10W charging
Samsung Galaxy A30
MRP: Rs. 15,490
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y15 2019
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
