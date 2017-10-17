Best Quick Charging smartphones between Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000

Well you might agree when we say that that smartphones have become an integral part of our lives and that they are our lifeline in todays era. However, given the limited battery life in smartphones and the increasing number of sensors that go into them, we sure need phones that can charge soon.

Besides, many of us must have experienced situations when there is not enough time to put the same on charge. And going through such situation is really hectic.

However, smartphone manufacturers today have been working on new innovations and they have developed a solution for smartphones. As such the companies have now introduced quick charging feature so that the handsets can be powered up quickly.

The best example you can see is with OnePlus devices. But apart from OnePlus nowadays many smartphones do come with fast charging supports as well.

The good news, no more hectic days as quick charge or turbo-charging feature will charge your smartphone quickly in just a few minutes.

Therefore, as this feature has become one of the most sought after thing while buying smartphones, we at GizBot have compiled a list of some of the top Android smartphones that are packed with the quick charging feature. Take a look at some of these phones that are priced at between Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 9,499

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB / 3GBRAM

16GB /32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging Infinix Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to Mali T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4300mAh with fast charging Motorola Moto E4 Buy At Price of Rs 7,900

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass Full lamination display with 70% NTSC color gamut

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh removable battery with 5W/10W rapid charging Intex Aqua S3 Buy At Price of Rs 5,590

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash,f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2450mAh battery Smartron srt.phone Buy At Price of Rs 8,489

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB (Zuk Z2) Buy At Price of Rs 10,499

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Motorola Moto G5 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

Water Repellent Coating

4G/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge Panasonic Eluga Ray Max 64GB Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Motorola Moto M Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Yu Yureka 2 Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor (4 xA53 at 2.0 GHz + 4 x A53 at 2.0 GHz) with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS

3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging