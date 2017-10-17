Best Quick Charging smartphones between Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000

Well you might agree when we say that that smartphones have become an integral part of our lives and that they are our lifeline in todays era. However, given the limited battery life in smartphones and the increasing number of sensors that go into them, we sure need phones that can charge soon.
Besides, many of us must have experienced situations when there is not enough time to put the same on charge. And going through such situation is really hectic.
However, smartphone manufacturers today have been working on new innovations and they have developed a solution for smartphones. As such the companies have now introduced quick charging feature so that the handsets can be powered up quickly.
The best example you can see is with OnePlus devices. But apart from OnePlus nowadays many smartphones do come with fast charging supports as well.
The good news, no more hectic days as quick charge or turbo-charging feature will charge your smartphone quickly in just a few minutes.
Therefore, as this feature has become one of the most sought after thing while buying smartphones, we at GizBot have compiled a list of some of the top Android smartphones that are packed with the quick charging feature. Take a look at some of these phones that are priced at between Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000.
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Infinix Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh with fast charging
Motorola Moto E4
Buy At Price of Rs 7,900
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass Full lamination display with 70% NTSC color gamut
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery with 5W/10W rapid charging
Intex Aqua S3
Buy At Price of Rs 5,590
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash,f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Smartron srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 8,489
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB (Zuk Z2)
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto M
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Yu Yureka 2
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor (4 xA53 at 2.0 GHz + 4 x A53 at 2.0 GHz) with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS
- 3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging