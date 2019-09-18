ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Realme Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy In India Right Now

    By
    |

    Realme smartphones have been witnessing the biggest sales in the Indian market. It is because of the tremendous response that has catalyzed the makers to even come with upgraded features. Out of many aspects, RAM is also one such aspect. While some of its devices in the market are available with 6GB RAM, the brand is gearing to produce up to 12GB RAM-based smartphones.

    Best Realme 6GB RAM Smartphones
     

    With such bigger RAM setups, you can game without any flaw. With these 6GB RAM smartphones, you can comfortably access social media and other web browsing. Due to such a configuration, you can also download as many apps as you want in your devices, without having a fear that the phones will slow.

    Realme X 6GB RAM

    Realme X 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh battery
    Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM
     

    Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery
    Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM

    Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery
    Realme X Spider Man Edition

    Realme X Spider Man Edition

    MRP: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh battery
    Realme XT 6GB RAM

    Realme XT 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
