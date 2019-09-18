Buying Guide: Realme Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy In India Right Now Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme smartphones have been witnessing the biggest sales in the Indian market. It is because of the tremendous response that has catalyzed the makers to even come with upgraded features. Out of many aspects, RAM is also one such aspect. While some of its devices in the market are available with 6GB RAM, the brand is gearing to produce up to 12GB RAM-based smartphones.

With such bigger RAM setups, you can game without any flaw. With these 6GB RAM smartphones, you can comfortably access social media and other web browsing. Due to such a configuration, you can also download as many apps as you want in your devices, without having a fear that the phones will slow. Realme X 6GB RAM MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Realme X Spider Man Edition MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery Realme XT 6GB RAM MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 550nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India