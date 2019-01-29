Best Samsung Android Pie smartphones to buy in India

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There are plenty of device makers which now come with Android Pie OS in few of their several launched devices. Among these makers, Samsung is also the one which now hardly keeps its devices deprived of this latest Android OS. The Pie comes with several amazing features.
It enables the user interface to be more rounded and colorful. It comes with a new Adaptive Battery mode- which indeed maximizes your phone's battery life to the fullest. With this OS, app shortcuts become fun as it is everywhere now- meaning whatever you do next app actions will help you guide with recommended shortcuts. Also, the OS comes with new 157 emoji which can maintain your conversation bright and vivid.
Besides the above-mentioned features of Pie OS, you can find some other amazing features of the mentioned Samsung devices in the list below. These devices record Super Slow-Mo videos.
There are stereo speakers and AR Emoji at back with some finer avatar customizations. Especially, the Galaxy Note 9 features new S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away. Also, there are couple more amazing features which you can find in these handsets.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB RO
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
- 3500 mAh Battery