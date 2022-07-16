For Quick Alerts
Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India: Galaxy M12, M11, A10, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Samsung has delivered many entry-level and mid-range Android smartphones with a good value for money. The South-Korean giant has smartphones like the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03 Core, Galaxy M11, and more that fall under this category. Are you someone seeking a new smartphone from Samsung that comes under Rs. 10,000, then this list is for you.
Check out all the smartphones below and make the right purchase decision. We have detailed the specifications and price of all the devices.
Samsung Galaxy A03
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Price: Rs. 7,399
Key Specs
- 6.5 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Octa Core Processor
- 5,000 mAh Li-ion Battery
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 Core
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, 270 ppi | 16M color support
- Android v10.0 operating system
- 1.8GHz Qualcomm | SDM450-F01 octa core processor
- 13MP (F1.8) main camera + 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera + 2MP (F2.4) depth rear camera
- 8MP (F2.0) front facing punch hole camera
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 512GB
- Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Wi-Fi
- 5,000 mAH lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Price: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M02
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB/2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M12
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:56 [IST]
