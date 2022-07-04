List Of Samsung Quad Cameras Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung is known for offering entry-level and mid-range Android smartphones with a quad-camera setup. The brand offers devices like the Galaxy M32, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, and more with dedicated wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, macro, and a depth sensors.

Are you looking for a new quad-camera smartphone from Samsung, then here are some of the best quad-camera smartphones from Samsung that just cost less than Rs. 15,000, making these some of the most affordable quad-camera smartphones in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F22 Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Rs. 13,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 1TB)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Exynos 850 Octa-Core 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A21s Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India