    List Of Samsung Quad Cameras Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India

    By
    |

    Samsung is known for offering entry-level and mid-range Android smartphones with a quad-camera setup. The brand offers devices like the Galaxy M32, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, and more with dedicated wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, macro, and a depth sensors.

     
    List Of Samsung Quad Cameras Phones To Buy In India Under Rs. 15,000

    Are you looking for a new quad-camera smartphone from Samsung, then here are some of the best quad-camera smartphones from Samsung that just cost less than Rs. 15,000, making these some of the most affordable quad-camera smartphones in the Indian market.

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy F22
     

    Price: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Price: Rs. 13,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 1TB)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A13

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 16:06 [IST]
