Best small-screen and compact smartphones you can buy in India

The world has moved to big screen mobile devices. 5.5-inch is gradually turning into a standard screen size leaving 5-inch and smaller display sizes a talk of yesterdays.

And while we have myriad of smartphones with big displays, some mobile handsets still humbly flaunt comparatively smaller real estate to deliver slightly better in-hand feel.

These smaller screen smartphones, or as we call them compact handsets are best suited for one-hand use without giving your thumb a tough time reaching to every corner of the screen.

If you love big screen multimedia experience look no further than 5.5-inch and bigger screen handsets; however if ergonomics and comfort is what you seek with a mobile device, then we are here to help you.

We have created a list of small screen and compact smartphones that you can buy today in the Indian market. These handsets will offer you a hassle free mobile user experience in everyday life.

