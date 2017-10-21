Best small-screen and compact smartphones you can buy in India

The world has moved to big screen mobile devices. 5.5-inch is gradually turning into a standard screen size leaving 5-inch and smaller display sizes a talk of yesterdays.
And while we have myriad of smartphones with big displays, some mobile handsets still humbly flaunt comparatively smaller real estate to deliver slightly better in-hand feel.
These smaller screen smartphones, or as we call them compact handsets are best suited for one-hand use without giving your thumb a tough time reaching to every corner of the screen.
If you love big screen multimedia experience look no further than 5.5-inch and bigger screen handsets; however if ergonomics and comfort is what you seek with a mobile device, then we are here to help you.
We have created a list of small screen and compact smartphones that you can buy today in the Indian market. These handsets will offer you a hassle free mobile user experience in everyday life.
Lenovo K8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 5
Buy At Price of Rs 12,699
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 8
Buy At Price of Rs 61,799
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
Google Pixel
Buy At Price of Rs 52,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,770mAh battery
Nokia 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,099
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Sony Xperia XA1
Buy At Price of Rs 23,448
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Stereo Speakers
- 2300 MAh Battery
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 14,849
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Oppo A71
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,890
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Motorola Moto G5S
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh battery