Best small-screen and compact smartphones you can buy in India

The world has moved to big screen mobile devices. 5.5-inch is gradually turning into a standard screen size leaving 5-inch and smaller display sizes a talk of yesterdays.

And while we have myriad of smartphones with big displays, some mobile handsets still humbly flaunt comparatively smaller real estate to deliver slightly better in-hand feel.

These smaller screen smartphones, or as we call them compact handsets are best suited for one-hand use without giving your thumb a tough time reaching to every corner of the screen.

If you love big screen multimedia experience look no further than 5.5-inch and bigger screen handsets; however if ergonomics and comfort is what you seek with a mobile device, then we are here to help you.

We have created a list of small screen and compact smartphones that you can buy today in the Indian market. These handsets will offer you a hassle free mobile user experience in everyday life.

Lenovo K8 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 3GB / 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera
  • secondary 5MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery

Nokia 5

Buy At Price of Rs 12,699
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness
  • 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GBGB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 8

Buy At Price of Rs 61,799
Key Features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
  • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
  • 7MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • LTE Support
  • Water & Dust Resistant

Google Pixel

Buy At Price of Rs 52,999
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR RAM
  • 32GB / 128GB internal storage
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2,770mAh battery

 

Nokia 3

Buy At Price of Rs 9,099
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
  • 2GBGB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2650mAh battery

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Sony Xperia XA1

Buy At Price of Rs 23,448
Key Features

  • 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display
  • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
  • 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 2300 MAh Battery

Honor 8 Lite

Buy At Price of Rs 14,849
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone 3s Max

Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 5000mAh built-in battery

Oppo A71

Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola Moto G5

Buy At Price of Rs 11,890
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with rapid charging

Motorola Moto G5S

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features

  • 5.2 Inch FHD Display
  • 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • VoLTE/WiFi
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Water Repellent Coating
  • Turbo Charging
  • 3000 MAh battery

Story first published: Monday, October 23, 2017, 4:00 [IST]
