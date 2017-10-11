Best 6 inch display smartphones to buy in India October 2017

Nowadays we get to see many smartphones that have large screen displays across all price ranges. These large screen phones are preferred by buyers.

The reason that buyers prefer such large screen smartphones is because these phones are suitable for entertainment related activities.

For instance, it is great to watched videos, browse the Internet and play games on such smartphones. The large 6-inch screen will give enough screen space for users to enjoy an immersive experience.

Going by the same, if you are looking forward to buy a 6-inch display smartphone, then you have landed on the right page. Here we have listed some of the best smartphones available for purchase right now in India with 6-inch display.

