Best 6 inch display smartphones to buy in India October 2017

Nowadays we get to see many smartphones that have large screen displays across all price ranges. These large screen phones are preferred by buyers.

The reason that buyers prefer such large screen smartphones is because these phones are suitable for entertainment related activities.

For instance, it is great to watched videos, browse the Internet and play games on such smartphones. The large 6-inch screen will give enough screen space for users to enjoy an immersive experience.

Going by the same, if you are looking forward to buy a 6-inch display smartphone, then you have landed on the right page. Here we have listed some of the best smartphones available for purchase right now in India with 6-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features

  • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
  • secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
  • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3

Gionee A1 Plus

Gionee A1 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 26,540
Key Features

  • 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • sencondary 5MP camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 4550mAh battery with fast charging

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Buy At Price of Rs 26,849
Key Features

  • 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
  • 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB /64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (Optional)
  • 23MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 2700mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features

  • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • -Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3500 MAh Battery

 

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 31,700
Key Features

  • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 6GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
  • 4G LTE
  • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra

Buy At Price of Rs 37,990
Key Features

  • 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
  • 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 18,990
Key Features

  • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Buy At Price of Rs 32,350
Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
  • 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition
  • 4G LTE
  • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

Vivo V7 Plus

Vivo V7 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 21,990
Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 24MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3225mAh built-in battery

Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL

Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL

Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM,32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
  • Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLT
  • 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Features

  • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 3000 MAh Battery

HTC U Ultra

HTC U Ultra

Buy At Price of Rs 39,985
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
  • 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
  • Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE,
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

