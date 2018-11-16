Smartphones that are Purple Color for Highlight on your Hand: Oneplus, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Sabarimala Protest Updates: "We Won't Return Until We See Lord Ayyappa", Says Trupti Desai
- Jio GigaFiber: List Of States In Which It Will Be Launched
- #SocialForGood For Mental Health Awareness
- Do You Know Deepika Padukone's Wedding Ring's Cost?
- IPL 2019: Check Out The Full Squad Update
- New Jawa Perak Bobber First Look Review
- Types Of Insurance Cover That Everyone Should Have
- Gripping Facts About Jodhpur That Might Leave You In Awe
Days are bygone when phones used to come in only two colors as Black and White. Nowadays, each device comes along with multiple color options. Among these colors, Purple is the one that really looks amazing.
With this color, the device looks so glossy that users will find amazing while holding. This color is a perfect eye-candy for users who want to explore devices than their stereotyped colors. Some of the smartphones which are layered with Purple colors are OnePlus, Samsung Vivo, Oppo and more. There are few more which we have mentioned in our list below.
To be specific, OnePlus 6T comes with a new color variant called 'Thunder Purple'. Previously launched in Midnight Black and Mirror Black models late, the Thunder Purple variant is currently limited to China, and it is expected to get very soon launched in India. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also available in unique color combination of Lavender Purple, resulting in matchless outlook.
Oneplus 6T (Purple)
Best Price of Oneplus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Lavendar Purple, 128GB)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Oppo F9 Pro (Starry Purple)
Best Price of Oppo F9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y83 Pro (Purple)
Best Price of Vivo Y83 Pro
Key Specs
- Camera: 13+2 MP Dual rear camera | 8 MP front camera
- Display: 6.22-inch HD+ Full view capacitive touchscreen with 1520x720 pixels and 16M color support
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual micro SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Nougat Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system with 2GHz Helio P22 MediaTek octa core processor
- Battery: 3260 mAH lithium ion battery
Vivo V11 (Purple)
Best Price of Vivo V11 (Purple)
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh battery with fast charging
LG V30+( Purple)
Best Price of LG V30+( Purple)
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Oppo Find X( Red Purple)
Best Price of Oppo Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Huawei Nova 3 (Iris Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging