Amazon EMI Fest offers: You can buy best smartphones starting at Rs. 353 per month

Amazon, India have come up with a great scheme for the users who are highly dependent on EMI options. As per the new strategy, you can purchase some of the best smartphones with EMI starting at Rs. 353 only. In addition, there are plenty other exciting offers that can make your purchasing even better. It is mandatory to mark these offers starts from today and will get over on 21st November, 2018.

Other offers which you can avail while purchasing these devices are 5% instant discount with HDFC credit and debit EMI, no cost EMI options on all major credit cards, no cost EMI options available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, no cost EMI on HDFC credit and debit cards, great cashback and exchange offers, and free case and screen protector.

Besides, you also get 100% purchase protection plan. From the list that we have described below, you can purchase the Vivo Nex with up to extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange and assured buyback of Rs. 22,495 when you buy the device through Appario Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Also, you get Rs. 1,950 cashback and free premium security subscription from Relaince Jio on purchase of this handset through Appario Retail Pvt. Ltd. There are more amazing deals which you can get while purchasing these phones.