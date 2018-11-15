Best smartphones with glass body to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Durability or endurance is the most vital part that users nowadays prefer as a concern, while purchasing any smartphone. Consumers tend to make sure their phones should be well protected to withstand scratches and damages.
You even get too sensitive with the phone's display screen, and often look for a particular device that can render stronger protection from accidental harms. Having said that, we introduce before you a list of best glass body smartphones priced under a range of Rs. 20K.
There are many pros of glass body. It allows radio waves easily pass through, making your connectivity stronger. Design wise, it looks glossy. Glass can also shimmer and give the illusion of being wet. Both of these effects together can make for a stunning look.
It also feels really good while holding a phone. While, there are some cons as well. Glass body might break under extreme condition. It can even suffer scratches. Lastly, the glass body tends to be slippery the moment you lift your phone with damped hands. As a result, the handset might drop down causing accidental damage.
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Honor 8x
Best Price of Honor 8x
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto X4
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Honor 9N
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Huawei P20 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging