Best smartphones with glass body to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

Durability or endurance is the most vital part that users nowadays prefer as a concern, while purchasing any smartphone. Consumers tend to make sure their phones should be well protected to withstand scratches and damages.

You even get too sensitive with the phone's display screen, and often look for a particular device that can render stronger protection from accidental harms. Having said that, we introduce before you a list of best glass body smartphones priced under a range of Rs. 20K.

There are many pros of glass body. It allows radio waves easily pass through, making your connectivity stronger. Design wise, it looks glossy. Glass can also shimmer and give the illusion of being wet. Both of these effects together can make for a stunning look.

It also feels really good while holding a phone. While, there are some cons as well. Glass body might break under extreme condition. It can even suffer scratches. Lastly, the glass body tends to be slippery the moment you lift your phone with damped hands. As a result, the handset might drop down causing accidental damage.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Honor 8x Best Price of Honor 8x

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Honor 9N Best Price of Honor 9N

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Huawei P20 Lite Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G6 Plus Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Plus

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging