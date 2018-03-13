Best smartphones with 4 cameras to buy in India

Smartphone cameras have advanced to a great extent. Gone are the days when we saw smartphones with VGA cameras at the front and rear. Now, the smartphone manufacturers are implementing four cameras on their offerings by placing two sensors at the front and two more sensors at the rear. This camera arrangement gives a good photography experience as you can click shots with background blur and other aspects using both the front and rear cameras.

Though some brands such as Honor have started launching smartphones with a quad camera setup, we have only a handful of such smartphones as the trend is budding right now and is yet to get into the mainstream. We have a few smartphones such as Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, InFocus Snap 4 and more in the Indian market.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Mobile BONANZA: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, OPPO F3, Google Pixel 2 XL, and more

If you are on the lookout for a quad camera smartphone, then you can take a look at the list of such devices we have come up with. You can buy any of these smartphones to experience the benefit of having four cameras in a smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Honor 9i Best price of Honor 9i

Key Specs

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Honor 9 Lite 64GB Best price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) InFocus Snap 4 Best price of InFocus Snap 4

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Doogee X30 Doogee X30 Available on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 inch 2.5D IPS, HD Screen 1280*720 pixels

Android 7.0 MTK6580 Quad Core up to 1.3GHz

2GB RAM 16GB ROM; Micro SD up to 128GB(Not included)

5.0MP+5.0MP front camera

5.0MP+8.0MP back camera

Support Network WCDMA, GSM. Please check if your cellular carrier supports the bands for this model before purchasing Oukitel K3 Oukitel K3 Available on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 inch FHD 1080*1920 pixels screen

4GB+64GB

Dual 16MP Rear Cameras + Dual 2MP Front Cameras

Fingerprint Identification

Android 7.0 MTK6750T

Octa Core up to 1.5GHz

Network: 4G, Dual SIM (Blue)

6000mAh Battery Doogee BL12000 Doogee BL12000 available on Amazon

Key Specs Display Size 6.0 inch FHD+ Ratio 18:9 Resolution 2160*1080 Pixel density Display

General Rear Camera 16.0MP+13.0MP

Front Camera 8.0 MP and 16 MP

Android 7.0 OS

12000mAh Battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!