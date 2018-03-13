Best smartphones with 4 cameras to buy in India

Smartphone cameras have advanced to a great extent. Gone are the days when we saw smartphones with VGA cameras at the front and rear. Now, the smartphone manufacturers are implementing four cameras on their offerings by placing two sensors at the front and two more sensors at the rear. This camera arrangement gives a good photography experience as you can click shots with background blur and other aspects using both the front and rear cameras.
Though some brands such as Honor have started launching smartphones with a quad camera setup, we have only a handful of such smartphones as the trend is budding right now and is yet to get into the mainstream. We have a few smartphones such as Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, InFocus Snap 4 and more in the Indian market.
If you are on the lookout for a quad camera smartphone, then you can take a look at the list of such devices we have come up with. You can buy any of these smartphones to experience the benefit of having four cameras in a smartphone.
Honor 9i
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9 Lite 64GB
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
InFocus Snap 4
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Doogee X30
- 5.5 inch 2.5D IPS, HD Screen 1280*720 pixels
- Android 7.0 MTK6580 Quad Core up to 1.3GHz
- 2GB RAM 16GB ROM; Micro SD up to 128GB(Not included)
- 5.0MP+5.0MP front camera
- 5.0MP+8.0MP back camera
- Support Network WCDMA, GSM. Please check if your cellular carrier supports the bands for this model before purchasing
Oukitel K3
- 5.5 inch FHD 1080*1920 pixels screen
- 4GB+64GB
- Dual 16MP Rear Cameras + Dual 2MP Front Cameras
- Fingerprint Identification
- Android 7.0 MTK6750T
- Octa Core up to 1.5GHz
- Network: 4G, Dual SIM (Blue)
- 6000mAh Battery
Doogee BL12000
- Display Size 6.0 inch FHD+ Ratio 18:9 Resolution 2160*1080 Pixel density Display
- General Rear Camera 16.0MP+13.0MP
- Front Camera 8.0 MP and 16 MP
- Android 7.0 OS
- 12000mAh Battery
