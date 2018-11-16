Best smartphones with 4000mAh and 5000mAh battery under Rs. 10,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priced under a range of Rs. 10,000, there are some of the best devices coming up with 5000 and 4000mah battery variants. To offer an illustrative idea, we have also shared a list of such devices below. These devices with such powerful battery module can last quite longer even after heavy usage.
In the list, you have the Asus Zenfone Max M1 which features ASUS PowerMaster, a suite of intelligent power management technologies that work in concert to optimize battery life, safety, and performance, including reverse-charging capability and more.
Its double battery lifespan feature ensures battery capacity loss is reduced by half, even after 500 charge cycles in a 25°C environment. You can have the Oppon A3s which is equipped with a 4230mAh battery that allows the show to last up to 18 hours on a single charge.
You can comfortable listen to music, play games and do any other multitasking as long as you want. Even few of these devices come with fast charging technology, replenishing their battery in quick span of time.
Infinix Hot S3X
Best Price of Infinix Hot S3x
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (720 x 1500 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Hummingbird XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M1
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- Snapdragon 425/430 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 4000mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme C1
Best Price of Realme C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Yu Ace 32GB
Best Price of Yu Ace 32GB
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 2
Best Price of Realme 2
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Infinix Note 5
Best Price of Infinix Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO A3s
Best Price of Oppo A3s
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
Motorola Moto E5
Best Price of Moto E5
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Micromax Canvas 2 Plus
Best Price of Micromax Canvas 2 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging