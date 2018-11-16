Best smartphones with 4000mAh and 5000mAh battery under Rs. 10,000

Priced under a range of Rs. 10,000, there are some of the best devices coming up with 5000 and 4000mah battery variants. To offer an illustrative idea, we have also shared a list of such devices below. These devices with such powerful battery module can last quite longer even after heavy usage.

In the list, you have the Asus Zenfone Max M1 which features ASUS PowerMaster, a suite of intelligent power management technologies that work in concert to optimize battery life, safety, and performance, including reverse-charging capability and more.

Its double battery lifespan feature ensures battery capacity loss is reduced by half, even after 500 charge cycles in a 25°C environment. You can have the Oppon A3s which is equipped with a 4230mAh battery that allows the show to last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

You can comfortable listen to music, play games and do any other multitasking as long as you want. Even few of these devices come with fast charging technology, replenishing their battery in quick span of time.