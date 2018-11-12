Upcoming smartphones expected to be launched in India in November: Vivo Y95, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
As the days are edging towards the completion of year 2018, our makers have been getting accelerated in terms of unveiling more new handsets. It is out of their great minds that they are coming with some devices in the month of November. Interestingly, these smartphones also render some finest features that can surprise you. To share the latest information about these mobiles, we have shared a list below.
The list starts with Vivo's highly anticipated Vivo Y95 that sports Halo FullView Display. The device is also expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, which can make your multitasking really faster. The Nokia 7.1 is another device which comes with HDR10, making your Netflix and Amazon Prime videos a worth to watch.
Then, you have the Samsung Galaxy A9(2018) which is the world's first quad camera with ultra wide camera, telephoto camera, 24MP camera and depth camera that give you the confidence to shoot on various occasions. It also features scene optimizer and flaw detection that allows you to capture enhanced images straight away. There are few more devices which also have plenty of goodness to offer.
Vivo Y95
Key Specs
- a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display that has an HD resolution with the pixel density of 270 PPI
- octa-core Cortex A53 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 13MP + 2MP lenses which can give a great photography experience
- 8MP front Camera
- a Li-ion of 3260mAh capacity battery
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 7.1
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MPdepth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 3
Key Specs
- 6.3 inch Full HD Waterdrop Notch Display
- MediaTek Helio P70 Chipset
- Android Pie (9.0)
- 3GB/4 GB RAM.
- 32GB/64GB Internal memory variants
- Dual Rear Camera - 16 MP + 5 MP
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual Sim and MicroSD Card Slot (Triple Slot).
- 3500 to 4000 mAh battery
- Fingerprint and Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VOLTE
Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3 inch Full HD Plus Waterdrop/Dewdrop Notch Display
- Beautiful Glass Back Design.
- Snapdragon 710 Chipset
- Android Pie (9.0)
- 4 GB/6GB/8 GB RAM.
- 64GB/128GB/256GB Internal memory variants
- Dual Rear Camera - 20 MP + 8 MP
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Sim. Additional MicroSD Card Slot (Triple Slot).
- 4000 mAh battery
- Type C Fast Charging
- Dual 4G VOLTE
- Fingerprint and Face Unlock
- UI improvements from the OPPO Color OS
Honor Magic 2
- 6.3-inch with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a pixel density of 403 PPI that can render immersive vision
- two Cortex A76 dual-core processors with clock speed of 2.6GHz and 1.92GHz along with a 1.8GHz Cortex A55 quad-core processor
- 6GB RAM
- dual rear camera of 16MP + 24MP
- 16MP + 2MP front Camera
- powered by a 3,500mAh Li-Polymer battery