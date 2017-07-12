Best smartphones with 5000 mAh and 4000 mAh battery capacity under Rs 15,000

Nowadays, life without our smartphones is unimaginable. From posting on Facebook to watching movies, we are hooked on to our cellphones as if our life depends on it.
However, even if we want to spend 24×7 on our smartphones, it is not possible all the time. The reason being the battery life. There are many smartphone that have excellent features and specs, but falls short in terms of battery life. So what's the point of having a phone that can't even last through the day? Now, there is also the pricing factor.
While there are some smartphones with large batteries, they are priced highly. So what to do? Well, worry not as we have come to your rescue.
Here is the list containing the best smartphones with 5000mAh and 4000mAh battery. What's more, all these handsets come under Rs. 15,000. So don't wait and scroll down to check out the list.
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo P2 3GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 13,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Celkon Q5K Transformer
Buy At Price of Rs 4,990
Key Features
- 5-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 854pixels and pixel density of 196ppi
- A 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- Android Lollipop
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- a 3.2MP front camera
- up to 32GB with the help of an external SD card
- 5,000mAh, li-ion battery
Lenovo Vibe P1
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Full HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 5000 MAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE,
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,690
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging