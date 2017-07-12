Best smartphones with 5000 mAh and 4000 mAh battery capacity under Rs 15,000

Nowadays, life without our smartphones is unimaginable. From posting on Facebook to watching movies, we are hooked on to our cellphones as if our life depends on it.

However, even if we want to spend 24×7 on our smartphones, it is not possible all the time. The reason being the battery life. There are many smartphone that have excellent features and specs, but falls short in terms of battery life. So what's the point of having a phone that can't even last through the day? Now, there is also the pricing factor.

While there are some smartphones with large batteries, they are priced highly. So what to do? Well, worry not as we have come to your rescue.

Here is the list containing the best smartphones with 5000mAh and 4000mAh battery. What's more, all these handsets come under Rs. 15,000. So don't wait and scroll down to check out the list.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max Buy At Price of Rs 12,990

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery Lenovo P2 3GB RAM Buy At Price of Rs 13,499

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging Celkon Q5K Transformer Buy At Price of Rs 4,990

Key Features 5-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 854pixels and pixel density of 196ppi

A 1.2GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

Android Lollipop

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

a 3.2MP front camera

up to 32GB with the help of an external SD card

5,000mAh, li-ion battery Lenovo Vibe P1 Buy At Price of Rs 12,990

Key Features

5.5 Inch Full HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 Processor

2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth

5000 MAh Battery Panasonic Eluga Ray X Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE,

4000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM Buy At Price of Rs 9,990

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Lenovo K6 Note Buy At Price of Rs 14,690

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Motorola Moto E4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GBRAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging