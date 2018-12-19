Best smartphones with fingerprint sensor launched in 2018 under Rs. 10,000

Priced under a tight budget of Rs. 10K, you can acquire some decent devices coming up with fingerprint sensors. These devices will surely blow up your mind with some features they come along. Having said that, it's truly right to say these were the best devices to be launched in the year, 2018. Take a look in details below, if you want to make a bid on them.

These fingerprint sensors do work faster, making you rely on good level of security. Besides, these devices also come with other better set of features.

They come with powerful and snappy chipset, good camera set up which is AI based, excellent graphics, full view display, and lot more.

Based on some users ratings, these handsets are still on a priority list. There is a vital section in India, who considers buying of these phones very much important. Not only this, you can even get these devices from few portals at amazing discounts and other exciting offers.

Realme 2 Best Price of Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7A Best Price of Honor 7A

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto E5 Best Price of Moto E5

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Infinix Note 5 Best Price of Infinix Note 5

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with fast charging RealMe C1 Best Price of RealMe C1

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery Lenovo K9 Best Price of Lenovo K9

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max M1 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M1

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display

Snapdragon 425/430 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

4000mAh Battery Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 600

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery