Best smartphones with fingerprint sensor launched in 2018 under Rs. 10,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- New Record — IAF Airlifts 463 Tonnes In Just 6 Hours, In Ladakh
- IPL Auction 2019 — Everything You Need To Know
- Citibank Offers 71 litres Of Diesel/ Petrol Per Year, In A Tie-Up With Indian Oil
- Most Searched Cars In India 2018 — Here's The Full List
- Flipkart Christmas Discount — Samsung And Nokia Smartphones Get Huge Price Cuts
- Manikarnika Trailer — Kangana Impresses As Rani Laxmibai!
- Secunderabad — Get Transported To A World Of Nostalgia
- Deepika Padukone Or Kriti Kharbanda — Who Looked More Fabulous In This Saree?
Priced under a tight budget of Rs. 10K, you can acquire some decent devices coming up with fingerprint sensors. These devices will surely blow up your mind with some features they come along. Having said that, it's truly right to say these were the best devices to be launched in the year, 2018. Take a look in details below, if you want to make a bid on them.
These fingerprint sensors do work faster, making you rely on good level of security. Besides, these devices also come with other better set of features.
They come with powerful and snappy chipset, good camera set up which is AI based, excellent graphics, full view display, and lot more.
Based on some users ratings, these handsets are still on a priority list. There is a vital section in India, who considers buying of these phones very much important. Not only this, you can even get these devices from few portals at amazing discounts and other exciting offers.
Realme 2
Best Price of Realme 2
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Motorola Moto E5
Best Price of Moto E5
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 4000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Infinix Note 5
Best Price of Infinix Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with fast charging
RealMe C1
Best Price of RealMe C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Lenovo K9
Best Price of Lenovo K9
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M1
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- Snapdragon 425/430 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 4000mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery