List of budget smartphones launched in 2018

The year 2018 has witnessed launches of many of the best budget smartphones, so far. These devices at their intact price points dwell some of the best features to be reckoned for. Their features even put these devices stand distinguished than few other premium devices. So, here is an index of some of the devices that you can check below.

These smartphones have dual rear camera that delivers high-quality images, even in low light conditions. They offer a depth of field with combination of powerful sensors which is not available on typical smartphone cameras.

Some of them are equipped with massive battery configuration that renders fast charging technology, very good Full HD-grade screen with glass back and metal sides, use of latest Android OS that comes with good features, front snappers based on AI technology to enhance the quality of images, Portrait Dolly feature with which you can create a GIF where the focussed object or person zooms in and out of the background giving a special stature to the focussed object, and many more.

To check depth information of these devices, you must take a look into our list.