    Best smartphones with pop-up and sliding cameras

    Smartphones have been adopting new ideas and technology to look attractive. And this time the makers have done gracefully by introducing modern camera aspects. Smartphones nowadays are coming with amazing pop-up and sliding camera set up. Below, you will find a list of some of the best devices to come with such aspects.

    Best smartphones with pop-up and sliding cameras

     

    The pop-up camera module on a couple of devices has been implemented to pop-up on its own as soon as you switch to the front facing camera and it hides back inside the top edge of the device when the front-camera is closed. This is how the camera works and it offers great images.

    This pop-up camera slides up easily when a user would be requiring while taking shots. Even with such camera aspects, the quality of images is excellent. The colors are vibrant, and the autofocus does not disappoint with its accuracy. Also, the dynamic range is impressive enough. Check our list for details features and specs.

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
    • 5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 3800mAh battery

    Xiaomi mi mix 3

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery

    Honor Magic 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 16MP rear camera + 24MP secondary + 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge

    Oppo Find X

    Key Specs

    • 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

    Vivo v15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera and 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Oppo F11 pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0

    Vivo Nex

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
