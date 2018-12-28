Best time to buy iPhones: Avail year end offers and discounts on iPhones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- J&K: One Terrorist Killed; Gunbattle Underway In Pulwama
- India Vs Australia 3rd Test — Live Updates From Day 3
- Apple To Begin Assembling Top-End Apple iPhones In India In 2019
- New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched In India At Rs 43.46 Lakh
- Stocks To Buy Ahead of General Elections 2019
- Deepika Was Engaged To Ranveer Four Years Ago!
- Ravana's Unfulfilled Wish
- Wilderness Of Rajaji National Park
The year end sale plan by Flipkart even looks better for iPhones. As these devices can also be obtained at some amazing deals. Users have already seen the new models by Apple, which when launched touched the zenith in terms of their prices.
But now even these three models namely- iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, can be acquired at lesser price points. Subsequently, giving you relief if you are looking forward for their purchasing. Besides, the portal carries some older devices which with their valuable offers will definitely make you smile.
There are certain offers that will give you reasons to go for the buying of iPhones. You can get 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI, amazing exchange and cashback offers, and great buyback plans.
You can also get extended warranty of 1 year and Complete Mobile Protection Plan of 1 year by Flipkart Protect. You can go for the devices mentioned in our list below, and look for their respective offers in details.
11% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera with auto focus, 4K video recording, flash and 5MP front facing camera
- iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2750mAH lithium-ion battery
13% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera
- Display: 4.7-inch HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
- Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery
33% off on Apple iPhone 7
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
34% off on Apple iPhone SE
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
4% off on iPhone XS
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2658mAH lithium-ion battery
2% off on Apple iPhone XR
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch display with 1792 x 828 pixels resolution
- 12MP rear camera
- 7MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery
28% off on Apple iPhone 6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery
4% off on Apple iPhone XS MAX
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 256GB internal memory
- expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3174mAH lithium-ion battery
13% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2900mAH lithium-ion battery
19% off on Apple iPhone 8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera and 7 MP front Face time HD camera
- Display: 4.7-inch HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery
16% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP + 12MP dual primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory, single SIM
- 2691mAH lithium-ion battery