Best time to buy iPhones: Avail year end offers and discounts on iPhones

The year end sale plan by Flipkart even looks better for iPhones. As these devices can also be obtained at some amazing deals. Users have already seen the new models by Apple, which when launched touched the zenith in terms of their prices.

But now even these three models namely- iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, can be acquired at lesser price points. Subsequently, giving you relief if you are looking forward for their purchasing. Besides, the portal carries some older devices which with their valuable offers will definitely make you smile.

There are certain offers that will give you reasons to go for the buying of iPhones. You can get 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI, amazing exchange and cashback offers, and great buyback plans.

You can also get extended warranty of 1 year and Complete Mobile Protection Plan of 1 year by Flipkart Protect. You can go for the devices mentioned in our list below, and look for their respective offers in details.

11% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera with auto focus, 4K video recording, flash and 5MP front facing camera

iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2750mAH lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera

Display: 4.7-inch HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Key Specs

4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

Key Specs 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

6.1-inch display with 1792 x 828 pixels resolution

12MP rear camera

7MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM

64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor

2716mAH lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor

4GB RAM

256GB internal memory

expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

3174mAH lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2900mAH lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera and 7 MP front Face time HD camera

Display: 4.7-inch HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP + 12MP dual primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory, single SIM

2691mAH lithium-ion battery