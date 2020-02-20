Just In
Best Triple Camera Smartphones Priced Under Rs. 10,000
The ongoing sales and offers across a couple of online retailers have lately turned things in consumers' way. Especially after they learned about some best triple rear camera smartphones available on these portals under Rs. 10,000, they don't want to lose the chance. This is great to see multiple-camera featured phones falling at such low price levels.
While the users could not buy these handsets earlier due to higher prices, currently the potential buyers seem to get more and more due to the unexpected deduction in price tags.
For more information on these phones, you can find a list of them below. The three lens work in sync to give images worth to cherish.
Furthermore, the cameras of these phones come with features that further turn your images even more pleasing, following which you can share these edited pictures on various social media apps.
Motorola One Macro
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera for macro and 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 10W charging
Vivo U10
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Action
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power
MRP: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Lenovo K10 Note
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery
Vivo Y12
MRP: Rs. 10,490
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix S5 Lite
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
- 16MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 20i
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 12 Air
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
LG W30
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000mAh Battery
HTC Wildfire X 128GB
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) built-in battery
Lenovo K10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4050mAh battery with quick charging
