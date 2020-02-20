Best Triple Camera Smartphones Priced Under Rs. 10,000

While the users could not buy these handsets earlier due to higher prices, currently the potential buyers seem to get more and more due to the unexpected deduction in price tags.

For more information on these phones, you can find a list of them below. The three lens work in sync to give images worth to cherish.

Furthermore, the cameras of these phones come with features that further turn your images even more pleasing, following which you can share these edited pictures on various social media apps.

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera for macro and 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 10W charging

Vivo U10

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs



6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Lenovo K10 Note

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery

Vivo Y12

MRP: Rs. 10,490

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Infinix S5 Lite

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5

16MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Honor 20i

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 12 Air

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

LG W30

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

4000mAh Battery

HTC Wildfire X 128GB

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) built-in battery

Lenovo K10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs