Best Xiaomi Redmi smartphones to buy in India

Xiaomi has become the second largest smartphone brand in the Indian market. Around 14% of the shipments in the first quarter of this year were from Xiaomi. We are yet to know the shipments of the second quarter but we know that the company would have topped many others in that period as well.

Undoubtedly, a majority of the shipment involved the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 smartphones. We say so as these smartphones have created a sales record in the Indian smartphone market.

The Redmi Note 4 created a record as 1 million units were sold in 45 days but the same was shattered by the Redmi 4 that surpassed the 1 million units sales figure in just 30 days.

Moreover, Xiaomi is hosting regular sales of these smartphones in the country. Besides the Redmi devices, there are other smartphones as well that are best sellers in the Indian market. On the whole, the company has managed to grab the attention of millions of Indian smartphone users with their pricing strategy.

Today, we have listed the best Xiaomi Redmi lineup of smartphones in India those might be great value for money offerings. Take a look at the smartphones from here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 4 Buy At price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage version

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buy At price of Rs 5,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime Buy At price of Rs 8,999

Key Features

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Buy At price of Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi 4i Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS fully laminated 441 PPI display with Corning scratch resistance glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory

MIUI 6 on top of Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM (micro SIM)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS

3120mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

6.44 inches HD IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

3/4 GB RAM Snapdragon 650 processor paired

32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4850 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max Prime Buy At Price of Rs 19,999

Key Features

a 6.44 inches HD IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

runs Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow

a Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A721.4 GHz, Cortex A53

4GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976 processor

128GB native storage capacity.

16MP main snapper

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4850 mAh battery