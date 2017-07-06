Best Xiaomi Redmi smartphones to buy in India

Xiaomi has become the second largest smartphone brand in the Indian market. Around 14% of the shipments in the first quarter of this year were from Xiaomi. We are yet to know the shipments of the second quarter but we know that the company would have topped many others in that period as well.
Undoubtedly, a majority of the shipment involved the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 smartphones. We say so as these smartphones have created a sales record in the Indian smartphone market.
The Redmi Note 4 created a record as 1 million units were sold in 45 days but the same was shattered by the Redmi 4 that surpassed the 1 million units sales figure in just 30 days.
Moreover, Xiaomi is hosting regular sales of these smartphones in the country. Besides the Redmi devices, there are other smartphones as well that are best sellers in the Indian market. On the whole, the company has managed to grab the attention of millions of Indian smartphone users with their pricing strategy.
Today, we have listed the best Xiaomi Redmi lineup of smartphones in India those might be great value for money offerings. Take a look at the smartphones from here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Buy At price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Buy At price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree viewing angle
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4050mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 4i
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS fully laminated 441 PPI display with Corning scratch resistance glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
- MIUI 6 on top of Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM (micro SIM)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS
- 3120mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 6.44 inches HD IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
- 3/4 GB RAM Snapdragon 650 processor paired
- 32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4850 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Features
- a 6.44 inches HD IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- runs Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow
- a Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A721.4 GHz, Cortex A53
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity.
- 16MP main snapper
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4850 mAh battery