Bestselling Premium Smartphones: Apple Dominates This Segment In Q1 2020

While there is a drop in the sales of premium smartphones, this segment has still contributed to 57% of the overall global smartphone revenue in the same period. What's interesting is that Apple led the premium segment with a majority of the market share.

The other brands such as Samsung and Huawei follow the same. Though the entire segment witnessed a drop, Oppo's market share grew by 67%.

Here, we have detailed five bestselling premium smartphones in the first half of this year. Take a look at these models from here.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is the most affordable variant in the iPhone 11 series. The device features dual cameras at the rear where both are 12MP sensors, a TrueDepth camera sensor at the front, fast-charging and Qi wireless charging support, and a powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, a six-core Apple A13 Bionic processor, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor, iOS 13, and a 12MP front camera sensor. The smartphone comes with support for Qi wireless charging too.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

The most advanced iPhone to date is the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This device features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, a powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor, a triple-camera setup comprising of three 13MP sensors and a long-lasting battery backup that can last up to 20 hours.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR launched back in 2018 is among the bestselling premium smartphones. The device features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display, an Apple A12 Bionic chipset, support for 4K video recording, wireless charging and dual-SIM with an e-SIM.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G makes use of a 6.53-inch display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection, an octa-core Huawei Kirin 990 5G processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The smartphone flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 40MP primary sensor, a 40MP secondary sensor, an 8MP tertiary sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor. There are other goodies such as a 4500mAh battery and standard connectivity aspects.