Big Screen Smartphones To Enjoy Movies And Web Series On-The-Go
Smartphones have evolved exponentially over the past few years. The pocket sized devices have changed the way we consume multimedia. You don't have to sit in front of a big screen confined within the four walls. Rather you have the option to consume media while-on-the-go. And you don't have to shell out a big some of money to get a big screen smartphone.
The manufacturers are presenting us with the big displays in the budget as well as mid-range smartphones. There are whole bunch of smartphones available in the market that serve you with this purpose.
Majority of the devices comes with an HD+ or FHD+ resolution that allows you to watch 720p and 1080p videos respectively.
If you are someone who loves binging on shows and movies and are looking for a big display device, then this is the article you need to read.
OPPO Find X2 And X2 Pro
Price: Rs. 74,850 (OPPO Find X2 Pro)
Price: Rs. 64,990 (OPPO Find X2)
- 6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 Pro
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Find X2 - 48MP primary camera + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera
- Find X2 Pro- 48MP primary camera + 48MP+ 13MP perisope telephoto camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Water and Dust Resistance (IP68 for Find X2 Pro) / Splash Resistant (IP54 for Find X2)
- USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,
- Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge
Tecno Spark Power 2
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
OnePlus 8 Pro
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10
Price: Rs. 51,980
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Motorola Edge Plus
Price: Rs. 74,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Cmera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 16,499
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Price: Rs. 42,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Price: Rs. 1,15,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
- 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3300 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Price: Rs. 92,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco X2
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Price: Rs. 37,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Price: Rs. 24,820
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
