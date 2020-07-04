Big Screen Smartphones To Enjoy Movies And Web Series On-The-Go

The manufacturers are presenting us with the big displays in the budget as well as mid-range smartphones. There are whole bunch of smartphones available in the market that serve you with this purpose.

Majority of the devices comes with an HD+ or FHD+ resolution that allows you to watch 720p and 1080p videos respectively.

If you are someone who loves binging on shows and movies and are looking for a big display device, then this is the article you need to read.

OPPO Find X2 And X2 Pro

Price: Rs. 74,850 (OPPO Find X2 Pro)

Price: Rs. 64,990 (OPPO Find X2)

Key Specs



6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 Pro

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Find X2 - 48MP primary camera + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera

Find X2 Pro- 48MP primary camera + 48MP+ 13MP perisope telephoto camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Water and Dust Resistance (IP68 for Find X2 Pro) / Splash Resistant (IP54 for Find X2)

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,

Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge

Tecno Spark Power 2

Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

OnePlus 8 Pro

Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs



6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10

Price: Rs. 51,980

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Motorola Edge Plus

Price: Rs. 74,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Cmera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Price: Rs. 1,15,999

Key Specs



6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3300 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Price: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Poco X2

Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Price: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Price: Rs. 24,820

Key Specs

