Bixby vs Google Assistant vs Siri: Which one suits Indians

Following the suit of Apple, Google and Amazon, Samsung launched its AI powered voice assistant called as Bixby with the launch of Galaxy S8 series of smartphones. However, the Samsung’s voice assistant is only available in South Korea as of now, will be rolling out to the US and other parts of the world over the coming year. Today, we have pitted Bixby against the other two voice assistants -- Google Now and Siri.

First off, the Google Now and Siri can be activated with a command "Ok Google" and "Hey Siri" respectively, but the Bixby starts up with a quick press of the dedicated button present on the left side of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones.

App integration As per Samsung claims, the company says that more apps will be launched including support for third party applications once it opens up its Bixby SDK. Moreover, Bixby supports image inputs, directly from the camera or by searching through your gallery of existing pictures. In terms of Google Assistant, it is integrated into the Allo messenger and works fine with Photos, and Play Music. Talking about the third-party apps, Google Assistant also works on Youtube, Spotify, Netflix, Uber, and other third-party apps. On Siri, it supports various apps including Yelp, Facebook, Pinterest, WhatsApp, PayPal, Lyft, Uber, and others. Moreover, all the three voice assistant helps you in doing basic stuff alike including calling, setting alarm, messaging and much more. Wearables The Google Assistant got introduced in Android Wear 2.0 and that too not many. Siri, on the other hand, is part of Apple's Watch offering up voice commands for a lot of features including playing music, sending messages and much more. Thirdly, the Bixby made its debut with Samsung Galaxy S8 and there is no implementation in any Samsung wearables yet. SEE ALSO: WhatsApp to get PiP video calls feature soon Smart homes Google and Samsung have their own smart home products with integrated assistants. Samsung is planning to implement Bixby in its upcoming smart home including refrigerator and more. Google Assistant supports a number of IoT devices including Google Home, Google WiFi, and Nest thermostats. Supported devices Samsung's Bixby is only launching on the Galaxy S8 phones, however, the Bixby will be coming to other devices, including smart home products, and other handsets launched this year. As we all know, Siri is limited to just Apple devices, while the Google Assistant is available for all the Android-powered devices including Galaxy S8.