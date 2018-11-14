BlackBerry KEY2 LE: 5 key features you must know about the smartphone

Classic Physical QWERTY Keyboard

It is the iconic physical keyboard that makes BlackBerry smartphones stand out from the crowd. Like the KEYOne and KEY2, the KEY2 LE also flaunts a full-fledged physical QWERTY keyboard that can be the sole reason for many BB fans out there to invest in the smartphone. There are 52 keys on the keypad that can be programmed to launch the most used apps or contacts. You can have 52 customized shortcuts to make the most out of the physical keyboard. The keypad also has a ‘Speed Key' that works as a universal shortcut key. You can program it to instantly access apps, contacts, and other frequently used functions. Typing experience on KEY2 LE is just brilliant. The keys offer amazing tactile feedback and once you get the hang of the keypad, you will find it extremely easy and useful during productivity tasks.

BlackBerry’s take on Android is thoughtful

BlackBerry took a little while but has now fully embraced the Android ecosystem. The company has effectively fused Google's Android OS over its productivity driven hardware. As a result, KEY2 LE works like a charm as an everyday Android smartphone. The user interface is clean, easy-to-use and is free of unwanted bloatwares. What you get from the house of BlackBerry are some very useful apps like Content transfer, Locker (helps you protect your photos, apps and sensitive files), Notable (feature-rich note taking app), Password keeper (lets you store all your passwords at one secure place), etc. Besides, BlackBerry Hub is just brilliant as a one-stop app for all your notifications.

Blackberry’s secure ecosystem

Data security is a major concern in today's time. Our smartphones hold the most personal information and it becomes utmost important to secure the on-device data to prevent its misuse. BlackBerry KEY2 LE is one-of-the-most secure Android smartphone today in the market as it comes preloaded with BlackBerry's security ecosystem. The phone offers ‘Real-time' threat monitoring with the help of DTEK by BlackBerry secure suite. You also get ‘FireFox Focus' for private browsing, BlackBerry Password Keeper, Privacy Shade, etc. These security apps and features combine to deliver a secure Android smartphone user experience.

Enterprise Ready

If you are in the market to buy a handset solely for enterprise related tasks, the KEY2 LE has got you covered. The smartphone is validated by Google for enterprise requirements, making it compatible with most enterprise environments. BlackBerry KEY2 LE is a part of ‘Android Enterprise Recommended' program, which is essentially a list of verified devices and services that meet elevated enterprise requirements from partners trained and supported by Google. That said, it is easy to deploy and manage BlackBerry KEY 2 LE for your organizational tasks as compared to other smartphones.

Dual-Lens rear camera setup

The KEY2 LE also sports a capable dual-lens camera setup, which is actually good if you know how to play around with camera modes and settings. I managed to get some rally impressive shots with the camera hardware on BlackBerry KEY2 LE. The smartphone sports a 13MP+5MP camera setup with dual tone LED flash support. The camera captures HDR shots, 4K videos at 30 fps, has a dedicated Scan mode for QR codes and barcodes, Portrait mode and also supports Phase Detect Auto Focus (PDAF).