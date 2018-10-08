BlackBerry launches KEY2 LE with QWERTY keypad in India for Rs 29,990

BlackBerry-branded smartphones distributors in India Optiemus Infracom Ltd has launched the BlackBerry KEY2 LE (Light Edition) for the users in the country. The company has revealed this information in a press release that the latest device from BlackBerry will be an Amazon Exclusive product and will be available on the platform starting October 12, 2018. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,990. The company has also mentioned in the press release that the interested users can use a 'Notify Me' button on the Amazon India in order to receive a notification when the sales of the BlackBerry Key2 LE go live in India.

BlackBerry KEY2 specs and features:

In terms of display the BlackBerry KEY2 LE sports a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone offers similar aesthetics as the flagship KEY2, however, it is made up of polycarbonate (plastic) body as compared to the metallic build on the KEY2. There is also a fingerprint scanner which like the KEY2 is embedded into the space bar. The other major difference between both the KEY2 LE and KEY is that the former doesn't have touch-sensitive keys.

For optics, the BlackBerry KEY LE2 makes use of a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens which has a wider f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera also has a dual-tone LED flash and supports features such as HDR, portrait mode, 4K video recording at 30fps and also Private Capture. Up front, there is an 8MP camera with a fixed-focus sensor to capture selfies.

Powering the BlackBerry KEY2 LE is a Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will come enabled with a number of BlackBerry security tools. The smartphone will draw its power from a decent sized 3,000mAH battery. The battery on the BlackBerry KEY2 LE will come with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd had first announced the KEY2 LE officially during the IFA 2018 event which was held in Berlin last month. The KEY2 LE comes with a lower price tag as compared to the BlackBerry KEY2 which was launched for the masses back in June this year. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE features the company's proprietary QWERTY keypad and is packed with the mid-tier hardware to keep the pricing at the lower end making it more affordable for the masses.