Everything you should know about Blackberry Evolve availability

Optimus Infracom which manufactures and distributes BlackBerry device in India today said that Evolve smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon from 10th October.

The company has launched Blackberry Evolve in August this year at a starting price of Rs 24,990.

The new smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core chipset.

It has a massive 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The smartphone is equipped with 13MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera setup, paired with Dual-Tone LED Flash and a 16MP Front Camera along with Tetra-Pixel technology.

It also has dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack Bluetooth dual-band and Wi-Fi support.

According to the statement issued by the company, BlackBerry Evolve marks the first Blackberry smartphone conceptualized, designed and manufactured in India.

BlackBerry Evolve comes loaded with 4GB RAM + 64GB variant which is expandable up to 256GB memory (through micro SD).

The face unlock and fingerprint sensor on the device are ultra-quick and responsive, plus the Dolby Digital sound quality provides an amazing end user experience, the company claims.

The company has also launched another smartphone named Blackberry Evolve X.

It sports a 16MP selfie camera and a 12MP+13MP AF dual rear camera with Dual Tone LED Flash.

It comes with F1.8 + F2.6 Rear Apertures and an F2.0 Front Aperture. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core processor and the Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

The 5.99-inch screen of EvolveX and full view display provide impressive screen-to-body ratios for better viewing experiences with more on-screen information, whether for reading or gaming. 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

BlackBerry EvolveX is also equipped with Dolby Atmos.