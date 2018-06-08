BlackBerry KEY2 with physical QWERTY keypad announced: Price, specs and more

BlackBerry announced the KEY2 smartphone at an event in New York on Thursday. The device has been finally unveiled after a slew of leaks and speculations in the past. It is the successor to the company's iconic KEYone smartphone launched back in 2017. Being a sequel, it comes with noticeable changes such as a design overhaul and dual cameras at the rear.

The BlackBerry phone comes in two color options - Silver and Black with an identically textured back. The smartphone is priced starting from $649 (approx. Rs. 43,700). The device will go on pre-order later this month in the US, the UK, Germany, China, Canada, UAE and France. The global availability will happen in July so we can expect the India launch details to be announced in the coming weeks.

BlackBerry KEY2 specifications

BlackBerry KEY2 bestows a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under its hood, the device makes use of a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone comes in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Both variants have expandable storage support up to 256GB.

The device features a physical QWERTY keyboard, which is touch-enabled. It can serve as a trackpad and has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the space bar. There is a new Speed key in the keyboard to allow a shortcut access to a slew of apps and features. The company claims that the Speed Key can be pressed along with any of the customizable 52 shortcuts to access frequently used apps instantly, call a contact marked as favorite, and more.

When it comes to the camera, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the smartphone with two 12MP sensors and dual-tone LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with display flash. The smartphone boots Android 8.1 Oreo topped with BlackBerry Launcher and apps such as BlackBerry Hub. The connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. A 3500mAh battery powers the device from within along with Quick Charge 3.0.