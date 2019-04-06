Buying Guide: Best 4GB RAM smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 10,000 in April 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Do you really need some of the best 4GB RAM devices? Then you can follow our list described at the bottom. These devices come with so many amazing features which will inspire you for their purchasing in this month of April. The list also serves as the best buying guide, in case you're confused on picking the right handsets.

These handsets come with AI-powered dual rear camera which offers crisp and rich images. Some of these handsets allow users to find their digital avatar to make daily conversations fun with Facemoji.

They have ARBO Hub which provides users access to multiple apps and services on a single platform and uses AI and Machine Learning to make recommendations. They make use of highly-customized EMUI skin on top of Android OS- that offers a neat and clean user-friendly experience.

They have a snappy processor that can increase the efficiency of graphics by more percentages which look ideal for high-end gaming. These devices sport a sleek and vivid design that will even tempt you for their purchasing.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro

6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Face Unlock

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3000mAh Battery Coolpad Note 8 Best Price of Coolpad Note 8

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 0.3MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Honor 9N Best Price of Honor 9N

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Honor 7C 64GB Best Price of Honor 7C

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage,

xpandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery