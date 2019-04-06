ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best 4GB RAM smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 10,000 in April 2019

    By
    |

    Do you really need some of the best 4GB RAM devices? Then you can follow our list described at the bottom. These devices come with so many amazing features which will inspire you for their purchasing in this month of April. The list also serves as the best buying guide, in case you're confused on picking the right handsets.

    Best 4GB RAM smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 10,000

     

    These handsets come with AI-powered dual rear camera which offers crisp and rich images. Some of these handsets allow users to find their digital avatar to make daily conversations fun with Facemoji.

    They have ARBO Hub which provides users access to multiple apps and services on a single platform and uses AI and Machine Learning to make recommendations. They make use of highly-customized EMUI skin on top of Android OS- that offers a neat and clean user-friendly experience.

    They have a snappy processor that can increase the efficiency of graphics by more percentages which look ideal for high-end gaming. These devices sport a sleek and vivid design that will even tempt you for their purchasing.

    Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
    • 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Face Unlock
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Coolpad Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 0.3MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Honor 9N

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Honor 7C 64GB

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage,
    • xpandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
