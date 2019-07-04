Best Action Cameras Under Rs 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The users who can't afford expensive DSLRs can rather opt for action cameras. These action cameras will offer you some best photos. They can capture images in burst mode and will offer you time-lapse, and will also record high-definition video. But the best part is these action cameras even at their low-price options will offer amazing camera features to you.

These action cameras feature smart design and are lighter. Some enlisted action cameras offer fast and perfect photo capture, as high as 12mp sized. They provide videos of resolution: 4k, 2k, 1080p. These cameras have built-in wifi. A few of them comes with 6 axis EIS anti-shake feature, using which your images will be more vivid and rich with the minimal noise level.

These action cameras also feature high performing cooling system, which prevents them from getting overheated. Besides, they can be obtained from a couple of online shopping platforms at some amazing deals.

SJCam SJ5000X Elite Wi-Fi Action Camera MRP: Rs 8,799

Key Specs

Fast and perfect photo capture is high-quality 12mp photos and resolution of video records with 4k, 2k, 1080p

Built-in wifi and massive storage control your camera remotely, view and share your contents timely

Smart Design and Waterproof Housing: lightweight(74g)and slim fit 2.0'' bigger screen than SJ4000, easy to carry, underwater to 98feet (30m)

Clear HDMI, USB, AV video output, available for connecting computers, TVs and projectors, this action camera is also a high-definition digital motion video recording device.

Applications: No any burden when rock climbing, diving and other extreme sports, vehicle-mounted recording, take pictures underwater, from your bike, your car, or screwed onto a helmet, home security,etc SJCAM Legend SJ6 Sports Gyro Action Camera MRP: Rs 9,999

Key Specs

SJ6 LEGEND has Gyro stabilization for that up and down motion and slow motion record . A dual 2" LCD Touch Screen and a .96" front screen, this camera has it all. SJ6 has a sophisticated look and feels great to hold. The lens has adjustable viewing angles for that perfect shot and a 170 wide angle lens for more in your video or photos.

FEATURES:F2.5 Aperture, and a 166 Ultra Wide Angle the Legend uses an industry-proven Panasonic MN34120PA 16MP sensor with 7G glass lens allowing the Legend to take crystal clear images. The 16MP lens is perfect for capturing all your unforgettable moments. Download the SJCAM app to your smartphone and control your camera for easy shooting if you aren't near it. An iPad will work above water connected to the camera via Wi-Fi. The battery is a Lithium Ion 1000 mAh and is rechargeable.

EXTERNAL MIC is also available-what everyone has been waiting for! The microphone comes with a clip to attach it closer to the sound you're recording. The Remote watch is compatible with the SJ6 model as well as the Remote Selfie stick. The remote is in a holder which can be easily removed from either the watch or stick to fit in a pocket making it extra versatile. All of these items are sold separately.

INCLUDED:Waterproof case, bicycle mount, a curved and flat mount, an extra battery and other mounts listed below. PROCUS Rush 2.0 (Full Pack) 16MP 4K HD Action Camera MRP: Rs 7,399

Key Specs

NEW UPGRADED CHIPSET || Procus RUSH Version 2.0, with an upgraded chipset to capture high quality videos and images.

EXTERNAL MIC || External 2.5mm Microphone, helps you to capture sound from all directions with crisp details.

WIRELESS WRIST REMOTE || Controlling the camera, start and stop recording, or framing shots at your convenience.

WATERPROOF || Equipped with waterproof case, durable under water to 30m making it ideal for water sports.

BUILT IN WIFI || Download the App "Procus Camera" and connect with the camera. Review the images or videos via Android or iOS devices. AKASO V50Elite 4K/60fps WiFi Action Camera MRP: Rs 7,399

Key Specs

【4K VIDEO & 20MP PHOTO RESOLUTION】: Records 4K/60fps, 4K/30fps, 2.7K/60fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/120fps, 720P/240fps video and 20MP image, you can capture high-quality full HD footages.

【VOICE CONTROL】: You can control your AKASO V50 Elite action camera hands free with voice commands Like "Action Start Video" and "Action Photo".

【SUPERB IMAGE STABLIZATION】: Built-in Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), your V50 Elite action camera predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage.

【OPTIONAL VIEW ANGLE】: You can adjust the view angle of this action camera according to your needs between Wide, Medium and Narrow. This sports camera also has the distortion calibration feature, which offers image distortion improvements.

【WATERPROOF CAMERA UP TO 131FT】: Equipped the improved waterproof case, this underwater camera can deep dive up to 131 feet, ready to capture all details of your adventures. Ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, snorkeling, etc. YI 4K Action and Sports Camera MRP: Rs 9,999

Key Specs Records 4K/30fps (60mbps), 1080p/120fps, 720p/240fps video and 12MP photos using a 155Â° wide-angle lens with F28 aperture

Built-in 2.19" LCD touchscreen with 640 x 360 high resolution for easy previewing and shooting, designed with Gorilla Glass Retina to resist scratches and daily impact

World's leading technologies: Amarelle A9SE75 Chip, Sony IMX377 Image Sensor, 7 layers of glass lenses and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to guarantee ultra-clear and stable 4K video resolution and 12M pixel photos even in low light conditions

Rechargeable 1400mAh high capacity 4.4V lithium-ion battery records up to 120 minutes of 4K/30fps video with a single charge. High performing cooling system prevents YI 4K Action Camera of overheating and enables stable video recording. Built-in Bluetooth and high speed 5GHz/2.4GHz Wi-Fi support for wireless remote control and the YI Action App for instant photo and video editing

Highly recommend to use the micro SD cards in the recommended list for the best compatibility and the best 4K recording performance. Please find the full list in the photo gallery. EKEN H9R Action Camera 4K MRP: Rs 9,999

Key Specs

EKEN EKEN H9R Action Camera 4K Wifi Waterproof Sports Camera Full HD 4K 25fps 2.7K 30fps 1080P 60fps 720P 120fps Video Camera 12MP Photo and 170 Wide Angle Lens includes 11 Mountings Kit 2 Batteries B Brand : EKEN Xiaomi Mi Action 4K MRP: Rs 9,999

Key Specs

12MP Sony IMX377 sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, 7P lens, f/2.8 aperture, 155-degree wide viewing angle

4K video recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at 120fps and 720p recording at 240 fps

2.19-inch 330PPI 16:9 display with 160-degree wide-viewing angle, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Ambarella A9SE SoC with H.264 codec

Micro SD slot

BCM4330 for 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.0

Dual microphones, 6-axis gyroscope for EIS

1400mAh battery for up to 2 hours of recording Noise Play Vlog 16MP 4K MRP: Rs 6,499

Key Specs

Record in High Quality /Record the Details: Bring your memories to life with the incredible quality of 4K@30fps action camera and see them in vivid detail.

Enjoy Great Video Sound : Get best action camera experience with External MIC Just plug in the 2.5mm mic jack to record audio on the go

No Shakes only Stability: With the built-in 3-axis gyroscope, you can now capture smooth footage with minimum blurring and maximum stabilization when you are on the move.

Throw in the Effect: Now add excitement to the footage and still images by using different effects like Sepia, Black & White and Negative.

Ready for Adventure: Equipped with housing, Vlog is waterproof up to 30 meters. So, you can jump right in and capture your underwater adventures. Sjcam M10 1.5 inch lcd Screen 12 MP Wifi Color (Black) MRP: Rs 6,499

Key Specs

The best mini wifi action camera: control camera through your smart phone, high definition screen that displays and replays fascinating videos recorded

Ntk96650 + ar0330 dsp, better image quality than any action camera of comparable mode, high definition screen that displays and replays fascinating videos recorded

12MP Pro-grade CMOS sensor, High Precision Wide Angle Lens - Shoots crisp photos and recording amazing 1080P videos

CAN ALSO BE A SUPER CAR DASH CAMERA/HOME SECURITY CAMERA: WIith Car Mode Function, it can switch on every time car turns on and switch off car switches off. It can also be a home security camera that can record on motion detection.

1080P @30fps HD Video Recording - full HD resolution recording at 1920ƒ-1080, wide Dynamic Range (WDR) allows you to capture warm and vivid Picturesque scenes

