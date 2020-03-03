Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones To Buy Right Now In India

For Quick Alerts
The list of devices that we have shared is the most talked smartphones of 2020. All these enlisted smartphones are already available in India and they can be the best phones to buy in March 2020. At the same time, you can get to see few more smartphone launches in March and eventually you can buy.
Xiaomi Poco X2
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs 13,833
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s
MRP: Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Realme X2
MRP: Rs 16,995
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging
Vivo Z1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo S1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 5 Pro
MRP: Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme XT
MRP: Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo Z1x
MRP: Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5w fast charging
OPPO F11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo S1
MRP: Rs 15,500
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
MRP: Rs 22,990
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Honor 9X
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
OPPO A9 2020
MRP: Rs. 17,490
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V15
MRP: Rs. 14,900
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Comments