Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones To Buy Right Now In India

The list of devices that we have shared is the most talked smartphones of 2020. All these enlisted smartphones are already available in India and they can be the best phones to buy in March 2020. At the same time, you can get to see few more smartphone launches in March and eventually you can buy.

Xiaomi Poco X2 MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro MRP: Rs 13,833

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M30s MRP: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Realme X2 MRP: Rs 16,995

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging Vivo Z1 Pro MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A50s MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo S1 Pro MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Realme 5 Pro MRP: Rs 12,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A50 MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Realme XT MRP: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo Z1x MRP: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5w fast charging OPPO F11 Pro MRP: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo S1 MRP: Rs 15,500

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A70 MRP: Rs 22,990

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Honor 9X MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Realme 3 Pro MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging OPPO A9 2020 MRP: Rs. 17,490

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V15 MRP: Rs. 14,900

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

