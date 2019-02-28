Buying guide: Best budget smartphones to buy in March 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar Here is a guide of the best budget smartphones to buy now in India.

Budget smartphones in India have come very popular. There are many offerings from various brands in the budget price points. Earlier, the budget phones had meager specifications and features. However, this category has undergone a major transformation and several brands have come up with advanced offerings at the pocket-friendly price points.

The Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is dominating the affordable market segment with its devices that are priced aggressively. To regain its lost market share and fight against Xiaomi, Samsung also came up with affordable Galaxy M series smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000 and Galaxy A series smartphones starting from Rs. 8,490. Also, there are other brands such as Realme, Honor, Nokia, etc. that are striving hard to capture a major chunk of the market with their latest offerings.

If you are looking for a budget smartphone that offers enough features, then here we have come up with a guide that will help you some of the best options available in the market.