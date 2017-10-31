Buying Guide: Best smartphones to buy in November 2017

The month of November brings with it some great smartphones and we are all too excited to tell you about it. The pre-bookings of the Apple's most comprehensive device till date has already concluded although users will have another dig to get the device on November 3rd from offline stores.
Xiaomi is also coming up with a selfie centric smartphone early in November. While several other brands will also try to introduce their offerings that target the audience as per their requirements we might also see some off-beat brands offering devices that look similar to premium flagships.
However, that is a topic best left until we actually come across any such device. For now, we have a list of some of the best and most promising devices coming up in the month of November.
Have a look at the list below and do tell tell us which one of these caught your attention the most. Also let us know we missed out o any device that you have been waiting for!
Nokia 8
Buy At Price of Rs 36,999
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono)
- 13MP auto focus front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- 4G VoLTE
- 3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone X
Click Here to Pre-Order
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging
Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy At Price of Rs 73,000
Key Features
- 6inch QHD+ POLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 2.3MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3520mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Xiaomi Mi A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 18,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- Expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Apple iPhone 8
Buy At Price of Rs 73,890
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 17,900
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 68,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 15,300
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Honor 9i
Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Key Features
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 58,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Google Pixel 2
Buy At Price of Rs 61,000
Key Features
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Vivo V7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 21,990
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Oppo A71
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia XZ1
Buy At Price of Rs 44,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging