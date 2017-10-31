iPhone X with Jio Offer Vs rivals smartphones

Pre-orders for iPhone X started from October 27 in 55 countries across the globe including India. Although the Apple flagship carries a ridiculously high price tag, it went out of stock within 15 minutes on both Amazon and Flipkart.
Truthfully speaking, it was completely unexpected. What's more surprising, people in some countries are trading their new iPhone 8/8 Plus for the iPhone X.
Of course, the 10th anniversary edition of iPhone packs some ground-breaking features such as 3D Face ID, wireless charging, glass back, edge-to-edge screen etc. However, it is the most expensive smartphone available in India currently.
The iPhone X's 64GB model costs Rs. 89,000, and the 256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 1,02,000. Its closest rival is the Google Pixel 2 XL, whose starting price is Rs. 73,000. The price for the smaller sibling Pixel 2 starts at 61,000 in India. You should keep in mind that, we are talking in terms of pricing here.
In fact, there are a few other smartphones that have similar if not better features. Today's article will list all the rival smartphones of iPhone X that you can buy in India. Scroll down to read on.
Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy At Price of Rs 73,000
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE,
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy Note8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 2
Buy At Price of Rs 61,000
Key Features
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ1
Buy At Price of Rs 44,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Blackberry KEYone
Buy At Price of Rs 39,900
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, Sony IMX378 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Oneplus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 58,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone X Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras, Dual optical image stabilization
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 12 hours internet use, up to 21 hours talk time