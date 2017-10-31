iPhone X with Jio Offer Vs rivals smartphones

Pre-orders for iPhone X started from October 27 in 55 countries across the globe including India. Although the Apple flagship carries a ridiculously high price tag, it went out of stock within 15 minutes on both Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone X with Jio Offer Vs rivals smartphones

Truthfully speaking, it was completely unexpected. What's more surprising, people in some countries are trading their new iPhone 8/8 Plus for the iPhone X.

Of course, the 10th anniversary edition of iPhone packs some ground-breaking features such as 3D Face ID, wireless charging, glass back, edge-to-edge screen etc. However, it is the most expensive smartphone available in India currently.

The iPhone X's 64GB model costs Rs. 89,000, and the 256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 1,02,000. Its closest rival is the Google Pixel 2 XL, whose starting price is Rs. 73,000. The price for the smaller sibling Pixel 2 starts at 61,000 in India. You should keep in mind that, we are talking in terms of pricing here.

In fact, there are a few other smartphones that have similar if not better features. Today's article will list all the rival smartphones of iPhone X that you can buy in India. Scroll down to read on.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL

Buy At Price of Rs 73,000
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
  • 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
  • Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G LTE,
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features

  • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
  • secondary 12MP camera
  • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with fast charging

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

Buy At Price of Rs 61,000
Key Features

  • 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
  • 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
  • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Single Nano Sim
  • USB Type-C
  • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
  • 2700mAh Battery

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1

Buy At Price of Rs 44,990
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
  • 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging

Blackberry KEYone

Blackberry KEYone

Buy At Price of Rs 39,900
Key Features

  • 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, Sony IMX378 sensor
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL

Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL

Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
  • Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Oneplus 5

Oneplus 5

Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
  • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
  • secondary 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 58,900
Key Features

  • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3500 MAh Battery

HTC U Ultra

HTC U Ultra

Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
  • 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
  • Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Apple iPhone X Key Specs

  • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
  • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
  • 64GB and 256GB storage options
  • iOS 11
  • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
  • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras, Dual optical image stabilization
  • 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
  • TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
  • 4G VoLTE
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 12 hours internet use, up to 21 hours talk time



