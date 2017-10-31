iPhone X with Jio Offer Vs rivals smartphones

Pre-orders for iPhone X started from October 27 in 55 countries across the globe including India. Although the Apple flagship carries a ridiculously high price tag, it went out of stock within 15 minutes on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Truthfully speaking, it was completely unexpected. What's more surprising, people in some countries are trading their new iPhone 8/8 Plus for the iPhone X.

Of course, the 10th anniversary edition of iPhone packs some ground-breaking features such as 3D Face ID, wireless charging, glass back, edge-to-edge screen etc. However, it is the most expensive smartphone available in India currently.

The iPhone X's 64GB model costs Rs. 89,000, and the 256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 1,02,000. Its closest rival is the Google Pixel 2 XL, whose starting price is Rs. 73,000. The price for the smaller sibling Pixel 2 starts at 61,000 in India. You should keep in mind that, we are talking in terms of pricing here.

In fact, there are a few other smartphones that have similar if not better features. Today's article will list all the rival smartphones of iPhone X that you can buy in India. Scroll down to read on.

Google Pixel 2 XL Buy At Price of Rs 73,000

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)

2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE,

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy Note8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging Google Pixel 2 Buy At Price of Rs 61,000

Key Features

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ1 Buy At Price of Rs 44,990

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Blackberry KEYone Buy At Price of Rs 39,900

Key Features

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, Sony IMX378 sensor

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Oneplus 5 Buy At Price of Rs 37,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 58,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery HTC U Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)

2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

