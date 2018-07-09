ENGLISH

Apple planning to adopt USB Type-C chargers with iPhone 2018

Apple might be working on a one-stop charging solution for its upcoming line of products. In simple words, the company is planning to bring a new type of charger.

By:

    What if Apple is planning to bundle the next-generation of iPhone and iPad with a USB-C charger? We don't know if this is going to be a good news or a bad news for the Apple fans. But, if the leaked renders turn to be true then Apple might be working on a one-stop charging solution for its upcoming line of products. In simple words, the company is planning to bring a new type of charger.

    Apple planning to adopt USB Type-C chargers with iPhone 2018

    The leaked pictures surfaced on the web shows a prototype of an Apple 18W charging brick which comes with a USB-C connection. This is the same connection that many Android smartphone makers have already started using on their devices.

    The advantage of the USB-C cables is it allows devices to charge much faster than other options. Although Apple's Lightning cable can also be inserted both ways, it misses out on the fast charging functionality. So it makes perfect sense for the company to switch to Type-C cables.

    Another preferred standpoint of the USB-C charger is that it would enable MacBook Pro owners to connect their iPhones to their new MacBook without having to purchase an additional cable.

    Apple planning to adopt USB Type-C chargers with iPhone 2018

    We're just two months away from witnessing the launch of new iPhone. The appearance of Apple's 18W USB PD charger has also experienced three exposures. Combined with the information of these exposures, we have basically foreseen the next-generation iPhone standard charger.

    Earlier it was reported, Apple is expected to include a fast charger on the iPhones that will launch in 2018 and the company will continue to include a same old charger with the iPhone X and older models.

    This new charger is capable of charging an iPhone in less time compared to a normal charger. For example, the iPhone X takes around 3.5 hours to fully charger with a 5W charger, whereas a fast charger will be able to charge the same in less than 2 hours.

    Users were also unhappy about the fact that, they have to buy a separate cable to connect their iPhones with MacBooks (which only offers USB type-C ports) and the upcoming fast charger from Apple will have a USB type C to lightning port as well.

    Source, via

    Read More About: apple apple iphone x smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
