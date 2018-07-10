Apple iPhone X and iPhone SE to be discontinued this year

As we inching closer to the September announcement of new iPhones, the speculations are gaining momentum. We have already come across reports suggesting that there will be three iPhones this year. It was also speculated that there will be dual-SIM support in the new iPhones. Now, there are claims that the most expensive iPhone X and the inexpensive iPhone SE will be discontinued this year.

According to a report by Barron's, BlueFin Research has come up with the latest investor note. It cites analysts claiming that the iPhone SE and iPhone X will be discontinued this year as the company wants to focus on the upcoming models. Notably, this year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus.

High demand estimated

The report cites BlueFin analysts predicting a high demand for this year's new iPhones due to the lack of upgrades in the recent years. It has been estimated that the Cupertino tech giant will manufacturer 91 million units of 2018 iPhones in Q3 and Q4 this year. It is said that the company will ramp up the production in the Q1 and Q2 of 2019 by manufacturing 92 million units.

New models to make entry

On the shipments front, it is said that Apple expects 20 million, 60 million, 45 million and 40 million units to be shipped globally over four quarters as mentioned above. The company is bullish on the upcoming iPhones as it targets a wide user base. The iPhone 11 Plus is said to please those who found the tenth-anniversary edition model too small. On the other hand, the iPhone 9 is likely to meet the requirements of the budget conscious users who have the urge to use an iPhone.

While the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will still remain in the market, the iPhone X and iPhone SE will be discontinued this year, the report adds.

Though the report suggests the discontinuation of the iPhone X, this is not the first time we are coming across such reports. Until there is an official confirmation from Apple, we should consider this report with a grain of salt.