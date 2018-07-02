Apple iPhone X Plus and iPhone 9 dummy units leaked online, shows massive screens

Apple's 2018 iPhones are going to bring some massive changes. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch three new iPhones this year sporting bigger displays, improved cameras, and newest Apple chipsets. Until now we have only read about possible specifications of the upcoming iPhone launches, but now a new video gives us a glimpse of what Apple might launch in the coming months.

As per 9to5Mac, the publication has received a hands-on video showcasing the dummies of the upcoming Apple smartphones. The video was shared by a friend of the site @shaimizrachi, who had previously shared accurate dummies for last year iPhones. The video also shows the cases of the dummy models of new Apple iPhones from the manufacturer- Sketch.

The hands-on video shows dummy units of Apple iPhone X Plus and Apple iPhone 9 compared next to iPhone 7 Plus for size reference. The Apple iPhone X Plus resembles the size of iPhone 7 Plus even though it sports a massive 6.5-inch screen. This is due to the fact that Apple is going to cut down the bezels on the upcoming high-end flagship to a great extent. Besides, the dummy unit of Apple iPhone X Plus hints towards a triple-lens rear camera module. Interestingly, the dummy units do not show any useful information related to the front portion of the upcoming smartphones.

ALSO READ: Apple Maps is getting a complete design overhaul

Recently, Kim Dong-won, an analyst with investment firm KB Securities, based in South Korea also predicted that the iPhone X Plus is anticipated to come fitted with three camera lenses on the rear. As of now, Huawei is the only manufacturer that has released a flagship smartphone with a three-lens rear camera setup with- Huawei P20 Pro.

The video also shows the dummy unit of the Apple's entry-level iPhone 9, which is expected to come with an LCD panel. This dummy unit shows the vertical camera module at the rear panels but once again does not give an exact hint of the new iPhone's front fascia. Nevertheless, more leaks and rumors are expected to show up in the coming months that will give us a clear picture of the Apple's 2018 iPhones.

Notably, Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year. The world will get to see a budget iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display, the iPhone X successor with an OLED display. Besides, Apple is also expected to launch an ultra-premium iPhone X Plus variant that will sport a massive 6.5-inch OLED display. We are eagerly waiting to test what an Apple iPhone will look and perform with an OLED panel. Apple iPhones are known for their crisp and bright LCD panels but OLED screens can change the way the world use iPhones. Let's wait and watch what Apple has to offer to consumers around the globe in the year 2018.

Source