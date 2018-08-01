Apple iPhone X has a record 98% satisfaction rate and is the best selling iPhone in 2018

Last year Apple launched the 10th anniversary Apple iPhone X along with the Apple iPhone 8 and the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. The Apple iPhone X was the costliest iPhone ever launched and the smartphone did face a lot of resentment for some of the design and features choices.

And now, after 10 months of the launch of the Apple iPhone X came out as the most popular iPhone in the last quarter with a whopping 98% customer satisfaction. Which means, almost everyone who has bought an iPhone X is happy (except for two people in 100).

This is a huge number in terms of customer satisfaction. If we look at the competition, no other smartphone this level of customer satisfaction. Though the Apple iPhone X came with half-baked iOS 11 the company released timely software updates to fix those issues.

Tim Cook, CEO Apple said

iPhone had a very strong quarter. Revenue was up 20 percent year-over-year, and the active install base grew by double digits, driven by switchers, first-time smartphone buyers, and our existing customers. iPhone X was the most popular iPhone in the quarter once again, with a customer satisfaction score of 98 percent according to 451 Research.

Apple iPhone X specs-sheet

The Apple iPhone X is the flagship release from the brand and is the first iPhone to offer an OLED display with Face ID and wireless charging capability. In terms of design, the Apple iPhone X offers a premium design with glass back, glass front and a surgical grade stainless steel mid-frame.

The iPhone has a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2436 x 1225 px protected by ion-exchange tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Apple Bionic A11 chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB or 256 GB onboard storage and there is no option for storage expansion what so ever.

On the optics front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP standard sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens for bokeh effect and 2x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone has a 7 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability, whereas the primary camera can record 4k videos with up to 60fps.

Just like every other iPhone, the iPhone X also has a single nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. Additionally, the smartphone also supports other connectivity features like NFC, Dual Channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 as well.

Conclusion

The Apple iPhone X is one of the best smartphones from any smartphone maker to date. The latest iPhone from Apple has a premium design, top of the line specifications and unique features which no other smartphone has. However, it is also the costliest iPhone, where a user has to shell out at least Rs 85,000 in India for the base variant with 64 GB storage and the price goes up to Rs 1,07,000 for the 256 GB storage variant.