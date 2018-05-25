iPhone 9’s alleged 6.1-inch OLED panels leak

The well-known KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced his retirement earlier in May. After this, the leaked related to the 2018 lineup of iPhones came to a standstill. Earlier this year, we came across a slew of rumors regarding the iPhone 9, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus. Of the trio, Apple is said to have its bets on the iPhone 9. Today, a fresh leak has popped up showing the OLED display panel of the alleged iPhone 9.

An image shared by Twitter user Mr-white comes with the caption "iPhone 6.1 OLED". It is quite interesting as it is rumored to be the only 6.1-inch device meant for this year. Notably, this is allegedly the first image of a 2018 iPhone component.

While the speculations have pointed out at the use of an LCD panel, the image appears to show an OLED panel. Apparently, we believe that either the source could be wrong or we might get a 6.1-inch OLED iPhone this year. After all, both Mr-white and Kuo can't be right.

iPhone 9 to miss some pricey features

Before switching jobs, Kuo stated that the 6.1-inch iPhone will be priced starting from $550. If this turns out to be true, then the company should cut down on some pricey features and components. Having said that, Apple has to use an LCD display and not an OLED one. There are possibilities for the photo to leaked by the Twitter user to be that of the larger 6.5-inch iPhone Xs. It is also speculated that this model will miss out on the 3D Touch feature.

It is strongly believed that the Apple iPhone 9 will arrive with an LCD panel. The two reasons for the same are Kuo's amazing track record of foreseeing upcoming iPhone details and the low price tag of the smartphone. There are speculations that the company will be focused more on the iPhone 9 as it will make and ship more units of this device than the iPhone X models.

We should take this image alleged to show the low-end iPhone model with an OLED panel with a grain of salt until there is further confirmation. If Apple really launches the iPhone 9 with a not-so-expensive price tag as mentioned above, we can expect it to sell pretty well, unlike the iPhone X.