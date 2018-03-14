Apple iPhone 9 and Xs to feature Intel modems, dual SIM support: KGI Securities

In a three memo research seen by AppleInsider, known analyst Ming Chi Kuo has added few more details about Apple's 2018 portfolio, expecting a decline in the need for LCD models in the future. However, a rumoured 6.1-inch LCD iPhone 9 might account for 50 percent of the Apple's sales this year.

Kuo believes that share decline of the LCD supply chain over the past year have raised serious concerns about the swiftly growing OLED equivalents. Further, if Apple does launch a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone with an iPhone X-like display, the sales can see a positive growth for LCD suppliers in Japan Display.

Growing demand for the LCD model will also amplify the shipments of aluminium frames developed by longtime partner Catcher, Kuo says.

Earlier, the analyst also predicted that Catcher will be supplying stell frames for Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup, but its role has now shifted to aluminium parts required for an LCD model.

The Cupertino company is speculated to showcase two new OLED iPhone models, including a 5.8-inch iPhone X replacement. A 6.4-inch iPhone X Plus boasting an LG developed panel is also reportedly in works, but Kuo in his note suggested the South Korean firm might not be able to meet Apple's production requirement on time.

Kuo's latest predictions emphasize on the fact that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model will account for 50 percent of new handset shipments this year. The analyst also believes all 2018 iPhones will feature logic boards, first seen on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, while the 6.1-inch variant will make do with the conventional single-layer layout.

Other important features expected to come to the iPhones are Gigabit LTE connectivity and dual SIM standby. Although Intel's new modems will be equipped with this functionality, whether or not Apple incorporates it still remains to be seen.

Earlier, the famed analyst said that Apple will stick to its tradition of launching the iPhone in September. "Achieving stable shipments and on-time shipping," he said in a research note to clients in October 2017. If the rumours and half-baked reports are to be believed, we might see a new iteration of the iPhone SE as well.