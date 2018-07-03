ENGLISH

Apple to launch three iPhones in 2018 with 4 GB RAM and A12 Hexa-core chipset

Apple iPhone 9 Plus is likely to have a dual camera setup similar to the Apple iPhone X.

    As the launch date of the next generation iPhones gets imminent, we have fresh information about the next generation smartphones from Apple, which will be launched in the 2nd week of September 2018. Here is an in-depth analysis of the class 2018 iPhones.

    Apple to launch three iPhones in 2018 with 4 GB RAM and A12 chipset

    Here are the top four leaked features of the upcoming iPhone models.

    Three iPhones

    Just like last year, Apple is expected to launch three iPhones. However, unlike last year the three new iPhones models launching in 2018 will ditch Touch ID and comes with Face ID, similar to the Apple iPhone X.

    Going by the recent trend, the iPhone 9 and the iPhone 9 Plus is expected to have an IPS LCD display with a single and a dual camera on the iPhone 9 and the iPhone 9 Plus. As usual, the iPhone XI is most likely to come with a premium OLED display.

     

    Cameras

    The iPhone 9 will have a single primary camera, whereas the iPhone 9 Plus and the iPhone XI will have a dual camera setup. All three smartphones will offer features like OIS, 4K video recording @60fps and studio light feature for the front-facing camera. The iPhone 9 is also expected to offer bokeh effect using AI.

    RAM and Processor

    ccording to a Geekbench leak, all three smartphones will be running on the Apple A12 chipset with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which is the highest capacity of RAM that we have seen on any smartphone till date. The A12 chipset from Apple is a 6-core chipset, which scores 4673 points on the single core and 10912 on the multi-core performance, which is once again the highest score by any smartphone on Geekbench.

    Charger

    This year, the class 2018 iPhones will ship with a charger and a data cable with USB type C to lighting port, instead of USB-A to lighting. As Apple started to make USB type C only MacBooks, this is a right move from the California tech company, which enables seamless connection between the latest MacBook and iPhone. Additionally, the USB type-C charger might also enable fast charging as well.

    Conclusion

    These three iPhones will not feature any major update compared to the Apple iPhone X. However, it will have minor changes, which makes these iPhones completely different from the iPhone 8 or the older iPhone models.

    Source 1 | Via 1

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
