Apple iPhone X catches fire (blast) while updating firmware: Apple is yet to respond

Apple iPhone X was launched in October 2017

    Smart bursting into flames is not a new phenomenon, as we have seen news and reports about smartphones accidentally catching fire from almost every smartphone company, including Samsung, LG, Apple, Xiaomi, and Nokia. And now, a Twitter user named Rocky Mohamadali has shared his own incident, where the iPhone X has catastrophically exploded while updating the firmware to iOS 12.1.

    Apple iPhone X catches fire (blast) while updating firmware

    The user has posted some pictures of the burnt images of the Apple iPhone X, where the entire back case has cracked and even the display has decoloured. Mohamadali has updated that the device has been sent to Apple for further investigation.

    The incident

    According to Rocky, he bought his Apple iPhone X 10 months back and was using it has a daily driver. On the 14th of November, he tried to update the firmware of the smartphone to the latest iOS 12.1 and when the device rebooted, he noticed some "dark grey" smoke and flares.

    Rocky also claims that he used the iPhone X normally with a first party charger. Apple is yet to find the root cause of this catastrophic event. In fact, there are several other incidents of Apple iPhone X catching fire, and Apple has blamed either the third party charger or the usage pattern of the users.

    About Apple iPhone X

    The Apple iPhone X is the next generation iPhone from the company which was introduced in October 2017 along with the Apple iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

    The iPhone X also takes the credit for being the first iPhone with no home button and the first iPhone with a 2K OLED display with a notch cut out. The Apple iPhone X is also the first iPhone with Face ID, which uses 3D facial recognition.

    After launching the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max, the company discontinued the first $1000 iPhone (for the base variant), as the iPhone XS and the iPhone X share a similar set of specifications.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 7:53 [IST]
