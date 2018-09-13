iOS 12 stable version to be available from September 17

ARKit 2:

Apple iOS 12 brings along a new update for the AR Kit. With the new update, the ARKit 2 receives a number of new features which will enhance the overall user experience. With the ARKit 2, the users will be able to utilize enhanced AR capabilities in order to virtualize 3D objects in real-life situations. Users will also be able to measure the dimensions of an object by simply pointing their camera at the object. Apart from this, the ARKit 2 will also allow the users to share AR content in usdz file format.

Siri:

Siri is no doubt one of the best digital assistant apart from Google Assistant. With the iOS 12 update, Siri will also receive some new features which will make the Siri smarter than it is already. Following the iOS 12 update, Siri will show the users relevant app shortcuts for some specific set of actions. Also, the smarter Siri will be able to learn a user's behavior and give suggestions to create shortcuts for a sequence of actions which the user has been using frequently. The users will also be able to control their actions in the shortcut sequence.

Group Facetime:

This is one of the highly anticipated features for which the users have been waiting eagerly. With the iOS 12 stable update, a user can make a group video call with up to 32 users at a time. Apple has integrated the Group Facetime feature with the Messages. Now, the users will be able to toggle to a group video call directly from a chat group. Following the update, the Facetime will highlight the speaker with a slightly bigger tile as compared to the listeners.

Do Not Disturb:

The iOS 12 update will also bring along Do Not Disturb and Screen Time features. This feature will be activated automatically depending on a user's sleeping patterns. Depending upon the time when a user goes to the bed the feature will get automatically and it will hide the incoming notifications and dim the display brightness so that the users do not gets disturbed. In the ‘Screen Time' feature the users will be able to set a time limit for an app in order to prevent the overuse of an app.

Animoji and Memoji:

With the iOS 12 update, Apple has made some improvements to the Animoji feature. Apple has introduced a new Memoji feature with the help of which users will be able to create Animojies of themselves. Also, users will be able to use the Animoji as real-time filter to create photos and videos or even use it while Face timing their friends.