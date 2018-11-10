Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy this week under Rs. 20,000

As a buying guide, we will recommend you to take a look at our list below which comprises some of the top-featured smartphones priced under a range of Rs. 20,000. From the list, you have Realme 2 Pro that offers a waterdrop notch screen with 91% screen to body ratio. There are AI features in the camera app for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition.

The phone also supports AR stickers on both the front and rear cameras. Then you can have Honor 8X which offers micro USB charging that makes your battery replenished in quick time. Though these devices including few more were launched last month, they still have left their strong impact on some users' mind. As a result, they can hardly get rid of these devices.

Several other interesting attributes rendered by these phones are use of Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 which has features(like dual apps, lite mode, and Full-Screen Display), live focus feature which adjusts the depth of field while taking pictures, and batteries that offer excellent power saving modes which also support fast and wireless charging. Going with the list, you have Samsung Galaxy On8(2018) which comes with unique feature like Char Over Video feature with which you can chat with your friends on social media, and watch videos at the same time.

On the whole, there are innumerable attributes offered by these handsets. For details, you must check into the list below.