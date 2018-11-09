ENGLISH

Newly launched smartphones under Rs. 10,000 to buy in India

    As the year 2018 is approaching to its end, the makers are still on the brink to make these last days more special by introducing some newly devices in market These smartphones are highly upgraded with new and user-friendly features, making them fall into an ideal category of budget friendly. Priced under a range of Rs. 10,000, these phones offer everything in a best way.

    The attractive features rendered by these devices are support for HD video recording which looks excellent in such lower price category, powerful speakers, Android Oreo with an option of updates to Q and P version, attractive camera configuration, and decent running processor.

    Besides, some of these devices also come with AI based face unlock feature which makes your multitasking amazing, bigger screens with notched displays, massive battery, and many more. These handsets look encouraging in terms of variety of features they own, and will live up to your expectation.

    Based on your demand, we have shared a list of few smartphones below. You can take a look of their detailed specs, and plan for their purchasing accordingly.

    Lenovo A5

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

     

    Asus Zenfone Lite L1

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13 MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Lenovo K9

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh battery

    Infinix Hot S3x

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (720 x 1500 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Hummingbird XOS 3.3
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display
    • Snapdragon 425/430 Processor
    • 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.0
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 600

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP primary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Realme C1

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Realme 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 7s

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery

    iVooMi Z1

    Key Specs

    • 5.67 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • MTK6739W Processor
    • Face Unlock
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Triple Slot (Dual Active 4G Sim+ Dedicated Memory Card Slot)
    • 2800 mAh Li-ion Battery

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
