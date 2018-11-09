Newly launched smartphones under Rs. 10,000 to buy in India

As the year 2018 is approaching to its end, the makers are still on the brink to make these last days more special by introducing some newly devices in market These smartphones are highly upgraded with new and user-friendly features, making them fall into an ideal category of budget friendly. Priced under a range of Rs. 10,000, these phones offer everything in a best way.

The attractive features rendered by these devices are support for HD video recording which looks excellent in such lower price category, powerful speakers, Android Oreo with an option of updates to Q and P version, attractive camera configuration, and decent running processor.

Besides, some of these devices also come with AI based face unlock feature which makes your multitasking amazing, bigger screens with notched displays, massive battery, and many more. These handsets look encouraging in terms of variety of features they own, and will live up to your expectation.

Based on your demand, we have shared a list of few smartphones below. You can take a look of their detailed specs, and plan for their purchasing accordingly.

Lenovo A5

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Lenovo K9

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

Infinix Hot S3x

Key Specs

6.2-inch (720 x 1500 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Hummingbird XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Asus Zenfone Max M1

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display

Snapdragon 425/430 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

4000mAh Battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 600

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP primary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme C1

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Honor 7s

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery

iVooMi Z1

Key Specs

5.67 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MTK6739W Processor

Face Unlock

Fingerprint Sensor

Triple Slot (Dual Active 4G Sim+ Dedicated Memory Card Slot)

2800 mAh Li-ion Battery