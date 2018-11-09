ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Upcoming flagship smartphones with 5G support to wait for in 2019

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The year 2019 looks exceptional in terms of more advanced flagship handsets that are expected to launch sooner or later. With inclusion of many key features, these devices are also coming with 5G support. This network option renders even more amazing features, making your every activity a worth. With 5G, things are different such that you have multi-megabit download speeds.

    Upcoming flagship smartphones with 5G support to wait for in 2019

    5G is the next step to ensuring that everyone can download much faster. With 5G, you are guaranteed significantly more speed than 4G. The aforementioned enormous speeds are a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices. This network option also bring along some cons.

    It comes with bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether. Another issue is its frequency spectrum. The very limited amount of space in the radio spectrum makes it difficult to apply new technologies to carrier networks. We've already overcrowded it, and 5G isn't going to make things any easier.

    But still, 5G comes with many better aspects. With an incredible prospect of downloading at 65,000 times the speed of 4G, the 5G offers extremely promising service.

    SAMSUNG GALAXY S10 OR GALAXY X

    Expected Key Specs

    • A 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution
    • An in-screen fingerprint scanner
    • 5G
    • A triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model
    • 12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses
    • A dual-lens front-facing camera
    • frankly small 3,000 mAh Battery

    HUAWEI P30

    Expected Key Specs

    • OLED screen
    • Android 9 Pie
    • EMUI 9
    • Kirin 980 processor
    • Expandable storage via Huawei Nano Memory Card
    • 6- or 8GB RAM
    • 5G technology
    • Improved cameras vs Mate 20 Pro
    • 3D front camera system
    • No headphone jack
    • IP68 waterproofing

    ONEPLUS 7 OR ONEPLUS 7T

    Expected Key Specs

    • a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset
    • 5G technology
    • a dual 16MP rear camera
    • 20MP front shooter
    • a 64GB fixed internal storage
    • a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery

    SONY XPERIA XZ4

    Expected Key Specs

    • 18:9 OLED (size unknown)
    • Snapdragon 855
    • 4 Cameras
    • Hi-Res Audio
    • 5G Wireless

    iPHONE X (2019)

    Expected Key Specs

    • A12 Bionic processor
    • IP68 rated
    • Updated 12Mp cameras
    • Adjustable depth of field in photos
    • 512GB storage option
    • 5G
    • Dual-SIM

    Xiaomi Mi 9

    Key Expected Specs

    • AMOLED display
    • triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor
    • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM/10 GB of RAM
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 will have 1.78GHz
    • 5G

     

    Xiaomi Mi Mi X4

    Expected Key Specs

    • 6.4 -inch devices (158,8x81,9x7,9mm). The AMOLED-panel
    • Snapdragon processor
    • 4/6GB of RAM LDDR4 and the Adreno 530 GPU
    • 128/256GB of ROM
    • 16 and 8-megapixel camera
    • 5G
    • 4400mAh battery

    All specs are taken from Google.

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue