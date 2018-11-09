Upcoming flagship smartphones with 5G support to wait for in 2019

The year 2019 looks exceptional in terms of more advanced flagship handsets that are expected to launch sooner or later. With inclusion of many key features, these devices are also coming with 5G support. This network option renders even more amazing features, making your every activity a worth. With 5G, things are different such that you have multi-megabit download speeds.

5G is the next step to ensuring that everyone can download much faster. With 5G, you are guaranteed significantly more speed than 4G. The aforementioned enormous speeds are a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices. This network option also bring along some cons.

It comes with bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether. Another issue is its frequency spectrum. The very limited amount of space in the radio spectrum makes it difficult to apply new technologies to carrier networks. We've already overcrowded it, and 5G isn't going to make things any easier.

But still, 5G comes with many better aspects. With an incredible prospect of downloading at 65,000 times the speed of 4G, the 5G offers extremely promising service.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S10 OR GALAXY X Expected Key Specs

A 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution

An in-screen fingerprint scanner

5G

A triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model

12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses

A dual-lens front-facing camera

frankly small 3,000 mAh Battery HUAWEI P30 Expected Key Specs OLED screen

Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9

Kirin 980 processor

Expandable storage via Huawei Nano Memory Card

6- or 8GB RAM

5G technology

Improved cameras vs Mate 20 Pro

3D front camera system

No headphone jack

IP68 waterproofing ONEPLUS 7 OR ONEPLUS 7T Expected Key Specs

a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset

5G technology

a dual 16MP rear camera

20MP front shooter

a 64GB fixed internal storage

a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery SONY XPERIA XZ4 Expected Key Specs

18:9 OLED (size unknown)

Snapdragon 855

4 Cameras

Hi-Res Audio

5G Wireless iPHONE X (2019) Expected Key Specs

A12 Bionic processor

IP68 rated

Updated 12Mp cameras

Adjustable depth of field in photos

512GB storage option

5G

Dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi 9 Key Expected Specs AMOLED display

triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM/10 GB of RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 will have 1.78GHz

5G Xiaomi Mi Mi X4 Expected Key Specs 6.4 -inch devices (158,8x81,9x7,9mm). The AMOLED-panel

Snapdragon processor

4/6GB of RAM LDDR4 and the Adreno 530 GPU

128/256GB of ROM

16 and 8-megapixel camera

5G

4400mAh battery

All specs are taken from Google.