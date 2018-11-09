Upcoming flagship smartphones with 5G support to wait for in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The year 2019 looks exceptional in terms of more advanced flagship handsets that are expected to launch sooner or later. With inclusion of many key features, these devices are also coming with 5G support. This network option renders even more amazing features, making your every activity a worth. With 5G, things are different such that you have multi-megabit download speeds.
5G is the next step to ensuring that everyone can download much faster. With 5G, you are guaranteed significantly more speed than 4G. The aforementioned enormous speeds are a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices. This network option also bring along some cons.
It comes with bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether. Another issue is its frequency spectrum. The very limited amount of space in the radio spectrum makes it difficult to apply new technologies to carrier networks. We've already overcrowded it, and 5G isn't going to make things any easier.
But still, 5G comes with many better aspects. With an incredible prospect of downloading at 65,000 times the speed of 4G, the 5G offers extremely promising service.
SAMSUNG GALAXY S10 OR GALAXY X
Expected Key Specs
- A 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution
- An in-screen fingerprint scanner
- 5G
- A triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model
- 12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses
- A dual-lens front-facing camera
- frankly small 3,000 mAh Battery
HUAWEI P30
Expected Key Specs
- OLED screen
- Android 9 Pie
- EMUI 9
- Kirin 980 processor
- Expandable storage via Huawei Nano Memory Card
- 6- or 8GB RAM
- 5G technology
- Improved cameras vs Mate 20 Pro
- 3D front camera system
- No headphone jack
- IP68 waterproofing
ONEPLUS 7 OR ONEPLUS 7T
Expected Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset
- 5G technology
- a dual 16MP rear camera
- 20MP front shooter
- a 64GB fixed internal storage
- a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery
SONY XPERIA XZ4
Expected Key Specs
- 18:9 OLED (size unknown)
- Snapdragon 855
- 4 Cameras
- Hi-Res Audio
- 5G Wireless
iPHONE X (2019)
Expected Key Specs
- A12 Bionic processor
- IP68 rated
- Updated 12Mp cameras
- Adjustable depth of field in photos
- 512GB storage option
- 5G
- Dual-SIM
Xiaomi Mi 9
Key Expected Specs
- AMOLED display
- triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as primary sensor
- 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM/10 GB of RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 will have 1.78GHz
- 5G
Xiaomi Mi Mi X4
Expected Key Specs
- 6.4 -inch devices (158,8x81,9x7,9mm). The AMOLED-panel
- Snapdragon processor
- 4/6GB of RAM LDDR4 and the Adreno 530 GPU
- 128/256GB of ROM
- 16 and 8-megapixel camera
- 5G
- 4400mAh battery
